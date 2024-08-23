Ty Pennington Celebrates ‘Missing Piece’ to Family

HGTV star Ty Pennington married his wife Kellee Merrell in November 2021, and in 2022 they completed their family when they adopted their dog, Phoebe. In an August 22 post, Pennington marked the 2nd anniversary of the day they adopted Phoebe.

“Two years ago we brought home the missing piece to our family ❤️ Happy #gotchaday to our sweet Phoebe girl 🥹 🐶,” Pennington wrote. His post included video clips of Phoebe cuddling and playing with himself, Merrell, and their other dog Dory.

The “Rock the Block” host went on to share Phoebe’s story in his caption, adding, “Phoebe was at the local pound and set the be euthanized THAT DAY but thankfully [Renegade Paws Rescue] saved her 😭🙏🏼 We are forever grateful to them for saving her and countless other dogs. If you’re thinking about getting a dog, I urge you to please, check out your local shelter and consider adopting ❤️ #adoptdontshop #rescuedismyfavoritebreed #rescuedogsofinstagram #mansbestfriend #phoebe #cairnterrier.”

Fans Share Their Pet Stories With Ty Pennington

Fans and friends took to Pennington’s comment section to join the celebration of Phoebe’s Gotcha Day and share their own adoption stories.

“So beautiful we rescue them but they end up rescuing us ❤️,” Mika Kleinschmidt from “100 Day Dream Home” commented, with Pennington replying, “Totally ❤️.”

“Sooo sweet & awesome for you both saving & adopting her. We all need to get the word out to people to please do the same & save their lives ! 🙏 🐶 🐾 👏 🥰,” one fan wrote.

“She’s darling ❤️ Don’t dogs bring us so much happiness? My husband and I adopted a boxer/lab mix eight years ago. Honestly the best dog ever. My husband trained him to be a therapy dog. Bean retired recently from that. He is loved by all,” another user shared.

“Thank you for giving her a second chance 🙏 😍 . My 3 pups have crossed the rainbow bridge 😞 my 17 year old poodle in 2019 , my 12 year old Peruvian hairless last June 2024 and my 18 year old Terrier Mix in July 2024 💔 💔 💔 they were all adopted too . I am going to wait for my ❤️ to heal before adopting again,” a third fan opened up. Pennington sent his condolences in reply, writing, “aw I’m so sorry 🥺💔 sending you lots of love.”

Ty Pennington Got Married in a Small Wedding

Pennington and Merrell’s wedding was very intimate, with the pair saying “I do,” in front of only eight guests, only a few months after Pennington popped the question in July 2021. According to People, the pair fittingly tied the knot at a home that they were in the process of renovating in Savannah, Georgia.

A year after their nuptials in November 2022, Pennington shared a post filled with photos and videos from their wedding and reception, including clips of their first dance, to mark their first anniversary. “One year ago I made the best (and easiest) decision of my life! 10/10 recommend marrying your best friend 🙌🏼 Here’s to many more @kellee.lane ❤️ (11/27/21),” Pennington wrote.

