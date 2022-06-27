‘Ugliest House In America’ Season 2 Premiere Date & Time: When Will It Be Released?

Retta returns to hunt down the tackiest, most outdated and overall outlandish homes throughout the country. But this season, the comedian’s road trip will take her to find the “ugliest of the ugly in the prettiest locations,” HGTV announced. “Ugliest House in America: Ugly in Paradise” premieres on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern time and 7 p.m. Central time. The series will also be available to stream on discovery+.

“Retta is hitting the road once again — this time to highlight vacation destinations — as she searches for ugly houses in paradise,” HGTV Executive Betsy Ayala said in the announcement. “Retta brings so much levity to the series as she celebrates the ugly alongside the homeowners. Everyone loves a good laugh and this show is full of them.”

Much like the first season, the “Parks and Recreation” actress will visit 15 houses across five destinations. Per the series description, each of the season’s five episodes will feature “three houses full of bad designs, ranging from linoleum-covered walls and carpeted bathrooms to epic odors and pest infestation.”

Each house will be judged on three criteria – “ugly appearance, poor functionality and hideous design choices” – in hopes of earning the title of “Ugliest House in America” and getting a home makeover, according to HGTV.

HGTV announced that “Ugliest House in America” was renewed for a second season in April 2022, after an impressive freshman outing. The network reported that season 1 – which aired as a five-episode special event in January 2022 – garnered almost 11 million viewers.

The properties featured in “Ugliest House in America” are nominated by their owners. According to the casting call, HGTV sought out homes with “‘questionable’ design choices,” “funky colors,” “clashing wallpaper or carpet patterns,” “outlandish layouts and furniture” and “eccentric finishes.”

Alison Victoria Will Renovate the ‘Ugliest House in America’

The winning house will receive a $150,000 renovation from “Windy City Rehab” star Alison Victoria.

“After having a blast on our inaugural trip visiting the worst of the worst in home design and making a friend in Alison, I was thrilled to hear that HGTV wanted to do it again,” Retta told HGTV. “Folks will get to see more ugly homes, be introduced to some unfamiliar vacation locations and watch a new renovation that even outdoes the last one.”

The “Battle on the Beach” mentor took to Instagram to tease that she and Retta “may not be ugly… BUT just wait until you see season 2.”

The Winning Season 1 House Was Sold in February 2022

“The House of No Secrets” in Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee was crowned the season 1 winner of “Ugliest House in America.” After the series aired, the property was sold for $635,000 on February 18, 2022, according to Trulia, Zillow and Redfin.

Its homeowner was a young teacher who received the property as a gift from her father. However, it turned out to be more of a nightmare with its glitter-painted ceilings, bed on a platform, party-sized tub and cameras in every room.

“Rare opportunity to purchase a house designed by Alison Victoria of HGTV,” according to the listing by Keller Williams Realty. “This home was featured on America’s ugliest homes in January 2022. This Mid- Century Modern home has almost 5000 sq feet of living space sitting on 1.34 acres. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, located in desirable area just minutes to Hixson or Downtown Chattanooga.”

