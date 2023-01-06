HGTV Crowns the Winner of ‘Ugliest House in America’ Season 3

HGTV has crowned the season 3 winner of “Ugliest House in America.”

In a week-long event, comedian Retta toured 15 of the wackiest, tackiest and least practical homes throughout the country. After selecting a finalist in each region, one house earned the title and a $150,000 renovation from “Windy City Rehab” host Alison Victoria.

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 3 OF “UGLIEST HOUSE IN AMERICA.”

The homes in contention were The House on Gollum’s Hill in Madison, Wisconsin; The Patchwork Opossum Pad in Louisa, Kentucky; House of the Gilded Angel in Manassas, Virginia; The Rocky Woody Moose Lodge in Walden, Colorado and The Crystal Death Trap in Raleigh, North Carolina.

So, which home won?

The House of the Gilded Angel Won a $150,000 Makeover

Retta returned to Manassas, Virginia to announce that the House of the Gilded Angel won the “Ugliest House in America.”

Audiences were first introduced to the 4,642-square-foot home when it was named the winner in the Northeast region.

The home quickly rose the ranks due to its ornate tiled ceilings and surplus of angel decor. HGTV counted 41 angels in the home, despite the family admitting they already removed more than 100. The home made a strong first impression with its Cherub stained glass window adorning the front of the home.

“You have so many ridiculous angels, fixtures, patterns and ceiling textures that the sheer number of ugly items took you to the top of the list,” Retta told the homeowner, Alex.

Working from home, Alex bought the house to live with his parents and younger sister.

Alex’s room is in the basement, with one of the home’s more jaw-dropping features – a 150-gallon fish tank that weighed 1,251 pounds. Much to his girlfriend’s displeasure, Alex’s room was only separated from his mother’s basement office by one wall.

