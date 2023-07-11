HGTV Reveals Future of ‘Ugliest House in America’

Three seasons in, HGTV has found a hit with their series “Ugliest House in America”, which sees host, actress, and comedian Retta travel across the country to find the ugliest homes and decide which is in the direst need of a $150,000 renovation by design star Alison Victoria.

In a July 10 press release, the network revealed that they’re taking the show on the road with the fourth season, dubbed, “Ugliest House in America: Summer Road Trip”. HGTV also announced a premiere date for the six-episode season, which will start airing on Monday, August 7, at 8 p.m. Eastern.

During the new season, Retta will take a tour of 15 ugly homes (as nominated by the homeowners) all across the nation, whittling down the competition until HGTV declares a winner. The winning home’s makeover will be featured in a special hour-long finale episode.

“As mortified as I am by the nonfunctional spaces and unexplainable design choices in these homes, I’m also drawn to it,” Retta said, “Like a moth to the ugliest of flames, I need to see and know what the heck is going on in there.”

What Home Won ‘Ugliest House in America’ Season 3?

The reigning “Ugliest House in America” is located in Manassas, Virginia. Prior to its HGTV-sponsored makeover, Retta had dubbed the home “The House of the Guilded Angel” in reference to the generous use of angel and cherub imagery in the home’s original design. The home was first featured in season three, episode three, where it was declared the northeast regional finalist.

During the 4,642-square-foot Manassa, Virginia home’s renovation, Victoria was able to give the ornate home a more simplified modern feel, without completely erasing the house’s character. One such fix Victoria did was replacing a large stained glass angel in the main entryway with a new stained glass work featuring the letter M (the homeowner’s family initial).

Some fans disagreed with “The House of the Gilded Angel”‘s victory, with one user writing on Reddit, “They need to up their budget if they still want to be called ugliest house in America. Once again they picked a house easiest and cheapest to fix, it was definitely NOT the worst looking.”

Alison Victoria Just Finished Another HGTV Competition Show

While Victoria is not competing in the upcoming season of “Ugliest House”, she has had plenty of experience competing on HGTV this year on both “Battle on the Beach” and “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge”. “Battle on the Beach” announced a winner on its July 9, 2023 finale, and in the end Victoria was not victorious, having the design duo she coached through the beach house renovation, Ben and Pete, lose out on the $50,000 grand prize to fellow coach Ty Pennington’s team, Ashley and Steve.

While she didn’t have too much luck on the beach this year, Victoria is teaming up with Pennington for a chance at redemption during the “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge”, which pits pairs of HGTV stars against one another to give different areas of a life-sized home the Barbie treatment. Victoria and Pennington will be featured in the second episode and will face off against Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin (“Farmhouse Fixer”), as they work on the den and primary suite, respectively.

