Will ‘Ugliest House in America’ Return for Season 2?

HGTV is on the hunt for “questionable,” “funky,” “clashing,” “outlandish” and “eccentric” homes throughout the country, according to one of its casting calls, pointing to a possible second season of its competition series “Ugliest House in America.”

“Announcing nationwide casting for owners of houses that could use some serious help. Are you no stranger to crazy reactions when guests walk into your home? We’d like to hear from you. And see your pictures!” according to the network’s website.

While HGTV did not explicitly list the show’s title, the same production company, Big Fish Entertainment, is attached. It is seeking, “fun and dynamic ‘ugly house’ homeowners from all over the country who own their house’s flaws and are in need of a major home renovation.”

Hosted by Retta, an actress from shows such as “Good Girls” and “Parks and Recreation,” the five-part series originally aired from January 3 through January 7, 2022. After touring 12 unsightly properties, one was chosen to receive a $150,000 makeover from “Windy City Rehab” star Alison Victoria.

Another season would not come as much of a surprise after HGTV touted high ratings. According to a press release, nearly 11 million viewers tuned in throughout its weeklong run. It ranked first among key demographics – people, and specifically women, aged 25 to 54.

“The impressive ratings performance for ‘Ugliest House in America’ is an affirmation of the fun, gee whiz, gawker programming that audiences want now,” the President of HGTV & Streaming Home Content, Jane Latman, said in a press release. “Retta struck the light-hearted, humorous tone that we hoped to achieve during every house tour — perfectly channeling viewer eye rolls, jaw drops and unspoken expletives. We haven’t laughed that much in a long time.”

Retta Wants to Return as Host

Retta expressed an interest in continuing as host should the series get picked up.

“Oh, I’m enjoying this show. So, if we do more seasons I definitely want to do it,” the comedian told Heavy ahead of the series premiere.

She added, “I’m hoping we get more seasons so I get to see more homes and watch a before and after, which is my favorite.”

The 51-year-old insisted “there’s plenty” of other ugly homes to continue.

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 1 OF “UGLIEST HOUSE IN AMERICA.”

The Winning House Was Recently Sold

HGTV crowned “The House of No Secrets” in Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee the “Ugliest House in America.”

Its homeowner was a young teacher who received the property as a gift from her father. However, it turned out to be more of a nightmare with its glitter-painted ceilings, bed on a platform, party-sized tub and cameras in every room.

The property was sold for $635,000 on February 18, 2022, according to Trulia, Zillow and Redfin.

“Rare opportunity to purchase a house designed by Alison Victoria of HGTV,” according to the listing by Keller Williams Realty. “This home was featured on America’s ugliest homes in January 2022. This Mid- Century Modern home has almost 5000 sq feet of living space sitting on 1.34 acres. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, located in desirable area just minutes to Hixson or Downtown Chattanooga.”

