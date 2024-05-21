Winner Revealed: ‘Ugliest House in America’ Season 5 Finale Recap

HGTV’s “Ugliest House in America” has crowned a new champion. Actor and comedian Retta and HGTV star Alison Victoria have, for the fifth time, scoured the nation looking for the ugliest house out there.

Five regional finalists (from the Southwest, the North, the Midwest, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northeast) were chosen as the ugliest in their area, but in the May 20 finale, the pair whittled their finalists down to one “Ugliest House in America”, which they awarded a $150,000 home renovation. Read below for a finale recap and to find out which house was deemed uglier than the rest.

MAJOR SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for “Ugliest House in America” season 5 episode 6, “From Ugly to Glamorous” (May 20, 2024). Do not read ahead if you do not want the season 5 winners spoiled.

‘Ugliest House in America’ Season 5 Finale Recap

Retta opened the finale episode with a look back at the five regional winners from the previous episodes this season.

“That’s a Lot of Kitchens!” is the name Retta gave the Midwest regional winner, a dome-shaped house in Painesville, Ohio that has four unique kitchen areas in the home. “Mirrors, Mirrors on the Walls” won for the Pacific Northwest. The Seattle, Washington home’s interior is plastered floor-to-ceiling with mirrors. The Weatherford, Texas “Too Custom for Comfort Craftsman” home won for the Southwest region, with different wood and wallpaper elements cluttering the home. “Joe & Jack’s Amazing Technicolor Prison” in St. Cloud, Minnesota won for the North, with the bright turquoise home and clashing-color interiors giving the right amount of ugly. Finally, for the Northeast, the “Italian Tile & Stained Glass Shop” in Wethersfield, Connecticut won out, with the clashing wallpaper, tile, and stonework making an impression throughout the home.

Retta wasted no time in announcing her winner and kicking off her renovation with Alison Victoria. The pair surprised homeowners Joe and Jack with the news that their “Technicolor Prison” had earned them the $150,000 renovation.

For her renovation, Victoria planned to tone down the exterior color to a neutral white. Inside the house, Victoria planned to cover the cinderblock inside with drywall, helping eliminate some of the “prison” feel, while also opening the kitchen up into the living room. She also wanted to highlight the owners’ customer artwork and give Joe, a nurse who is on his feet for long stretches at a time, the bathtub he thought he was getting when they first bought the house.

In the end, Jack and Joe returned to see their renovated home and were blown away by Victoria’s changes. The pair appreciated the touches that paid homage to the home’s former design, including the turquoise doors that matched the old house color, and the pink side tables made using their old kitchen countertop.

Fans React to the ‘Ugliest House’ Transformation

HGTV shared a look at the finished renovation on their Instagram page in a May 20 post, and fans shared their thoughts on the transformation, and some users appreciated the original design’s character.

“The before was super cute and unique! People have just become really boring with their design choices,” one fan thought.

“Hmmm….white and black seems a bit harsh for this sweet home. Deep teal with a lighter teal trim would be sweet. Or any deeper rich color, plum with lighter mauve trim for example,” another fan suggested.

“Beautiful transformation! I agree with Retta. This was Alison’s best so far on this series. Great job Alison Victoria!” one fan said in praise of the design.

READ NEXT: HGTV Unveils New Details About Jonathan Knight’s New Series