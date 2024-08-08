‘Unsellable Houses’ Lyndsay Lamb Announces Engagement News

Lyndsay Lamb’s family is growing. The “Unsellable Houses” star congratulated her only son, Miles Lamb, on getting engaged to his fiancée Jenna in an August 7 Instagram post.

“The Lambs are having an exciting week 💍 👰‍♀️ 🤍 So proud of my boy and I can’t wait for Jenna to join the family,” the “Rock the Block” champion captioned her post, which featured a few of Miles and Jenna’s engagement photos, including a close up of the ring.

Prior to his engagement, Miles joined his mother and aunt (Lyndsay’s twin sister and “Unsellable Houses” co-host Leslie Davis) in the family business. They announced him as a new agent at Lamb & Co. Real Estate in a February 2024 post.

“Nothing is better than getting to work with the people you love everyday ❤️ So proud of @miles.lambandcorealestate for kicking butt as a Real Estate Agent these last few months!” Lyndsay wrote in an April 23 Instagram post.

Lyndsay Lamb & Leslie Davis Married Their High School Sweethearts

Miles and Jenna had been together since high school, attending senior prom together per one of Leslie’s posts from June 2023. This is yet another way Miles is following in his mother’s footsteps, as Lyndsay and Leslie both got married to their high school sweethearts.

Leslie married her husband, Jacob, in April 2002, and they’ve had three sons of their own, Kyler, Cash, and Cole. Lyndsay and her husband Justin have been married for nearly 23 years, tying the knot in September 2001. They had only one child, Miles. According to HGTV, Miles was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma when he was 7 years old, receiving treatment at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

In the “Unsellable Houses” season 4 episode “Curbalicious”, the twins held a tailgate fundraiser to help raise money for Seattle Children’s Hospital at one of Miles’ high school’s football games. During the fundraiser, they held a color contest where children could color in their dream playhouse, with Lyndsay and Leslie using the randomly selected winner’s drawing as inspiration for a real-life playhouse that the twins would deliver to their backyard. In the end, the twins raised $28,000 for Seattle Children’s Hospital (adding another $12,000 by the end of the month after the game), and the playhouse winner happened to have been a patient there as well.

‘Unsellable Houses’ Season 5 is Airing Soon

Fans can catch up on “Curbalicious” and all episodes from the first four seasons of “Unsellable Houses”, now streaming on Max while they wait for the 5th season to air.

HGTV just announced the premiere date for season 5 in a July 30 post, confirming that “Unsellable Houses” would be back with new episodes starting on Wednesday, September 4, at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Later that day, HGTV shared another post including a video of Lyndsay and Leslie doing the viral dance trend to Charli XCX’s new song “Apple”, with the caption, “Still grooving over the #UnsellableHouses season premiere announcement 👯 🍏.”

“Congrats from your #1 podcast listener! 📻,” “100 Day Dream Home” star Brian Kleinschmidt commented on their dance post.

