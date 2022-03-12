‘Unsellable Houses’ Season 3 Premiere Date & Time: When Will It Be Released?

Twins Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis are back for more of their HGTV series, “Unsellable Houses.” Season 3 will premiere on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

The series follows the siblings and real estate agents as they “assist homeowners who are struggling to sell their less-than-perfect homes,” according to a press release. Based in the Pacific Northwest, the duo visits comparable properties in the area.

HGTV describes Lamb as “an expert in home renovation, design and staging” and Davis as “an expert in budget and negotiations.”

“Unsellable Houses” first premiered in May 2019. The series pulled in strong season 2 ratings, with HGTV reporting more than 31 million total viewers. The network renewed it for an additional 13 episodes in September 2021.

The season premiere will see the pair help their cousin Jake and his wife Brittney sell their Snohomish County home. According to the episode’s description, “With many spaces left patched up and unfinished, they transform this DIY-gone-wrong into a market-ready home.”

Lamb & Davis Are Competing in ‘Rock the Block’ Season 3

For fans wanting to watch Lamb and Davis sooner, they are currently competing on season 3 of “Rock the Block.”

The Lamb & Co. owners are facing off against Dave and Jenny Marrs of “Fixer to Fabulous”; Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas of “Bargain Block”; and Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson of “Married to Real Estate.”

Each team has six weeks and a budget of $225,000 to transform one of four identical homes in Charleston, South Carolina, all in hopes of earning the highest appraisal value.

“Get ready for another wild and visually stunning ride,” Senior Vice President of Programming and Development at HGTV, Betsy Ayala, said in a press release. “Some of these duos are far more competitive than we ever knew and you won’t believe how they take inspiration from the grandeur of Charleston and put their own twist on it to make every space unforgettable.”

The Twins Will Appear on the Upcoming ‘Home Town Kickstart’

Lamb and Davis will be among the HGTV experts starring in the new “Home Town” spinoff, “Home Town Kickstart.” It will premiere on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

Ben and Erin Napier will take on a supportive role as some of the network’s stars help revitalize six new communities, according to a press release. The small towns are Buffalo, Wyoming; Cornwall, New York; Winslow, Arizona; LaGrange, Kentucky; Thomaston, Georgia and Minden, Louisiana.

“In each episode, HGTV experts will take the lead on three projects for each town: refresh the home of a local hero, revamp a small business and reinvigorate a public space to enhance residents’ quality of life and engender community pride,” according to the announcement.

The “new additions to the renovation team” also include Joe Mazza of “Home Inspector Joe”; Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt of “100 Day Dream Home”; Page Turner of “Fix My Flip”; Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle of “Inside Out”; Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent of “The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project”; Ty Pennington of “Rock the Block”; Jasmine Roth of “Help! I Wrecked My House” and Alison Victoria of “Windy City Rehab.”

