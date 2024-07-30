HGTV Shares Update on Future of ‘Unsellable Houses’

HGTV’s “Unsellable Houses” follows twins Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis as they work to renovate and sell homes in their hometown of Snohomish, Washington. The “Rock the Block” winners celebrated the season 5 renewal of their show in October 2023, before the fourth season had finished airing.

Now, in a July 30 Instagram post, HGTV has officially announced a premiere date for the new season. “Mark your calendars! Reigning #RockTheBlock champs and top-selling real estate agents @thelyndsaylamb and @thelesliedavis are back with a new season of #UnsellableHouses starting Wednesday, September 4, at [8 p.m. Eastern] 😘,” the network captioned its post.

Fans React to ‘Unsellable Houses’ Returning

Fans were thrilled to hear about Lamb and Davis’s return to their screens, and took to the comment section of HGTV’s post to share their thoughts.

“🙌 🙌 🙌 🙌 🙌 Cheering !!” one fan wrote, while another user added, “I APPROVE OF THIS MESSAGE ✅.”

“Yay- I’ve missed your show 👏 👏,” a third user shared.

The new season is coming one year after the season 4 premiere date of September 10, 2023, although that was after season 4 was pushed. Months ahead of its premiere, the fourth season was originally slated to begin in July 2023, however the network changed this decision just days before the intended July premiere date.

The reason for the change was never revealed, and that wasn’t the only change to the series in season 4. The latest season saw the departure of Lamb and Davis’s go-to contractor Jeff Laurence. According to the official Lamb & Co. Real Estate account, “He’s focusing on growing his business and we’re expanding ours with Lamb & Co. Renovation—wishing him and his company nothing but the best!”

Laurence was replaced on the show by Owen Mather, who had previously worked under Laurence. Mather has been with “Unsellable Houses” since season 1, occasionally appearing in the background on the show as he helped bring the twins’ renovation projects to life.

How Did Lyndsay Lamb & Leslie Davis Land Their HGTV Show?

Play

In the July 23 episode of Lamb and Davis’s “Twin Win Unfiltered” podcast, the twins gave fans a look into their careers, and how they built from successful real estate careers to landing their own HGTV show.

“We’ve always had a passion to be our own bosses, entrepreneurs,” Lamb said while reflecting on their early exploits selling candy to their classmates at school.

When it came to their HGTV show, the twins told listeners that they had not sought out a camera crew or production team. They were at a point in their careers where they had freshly revamped their Lamb & Co. Real Estate business and were working to reach a steady and successful point. “We just got beat down, and then we have a phone call come in. Random, completely unexpected. I think one thing that people don’t know is we were not seeking,” Lamb said, with Davis finishing her sentence, “a television show.”

“A friend of ours, Gina, was approached about a TV show. She said ‘No,’ for numerous reasons. Then she called us, and said, ‘Hey, FYI, I gave your name to a production company because I think you guys would be good on a show,'” Davis added, confirming that an acquaintance of theirs tipped off a production company to the twins’ YouTube channel, which is how they got discovered.

READ NEXT: HGTV Star Involved in Aftermath of Hit-and-Run: ‘Most Insane Attack Ever’