HGTV Announces ‘Vacation House Rules’ Season 4 Premiere Date & Time

Scott McGillivray will transform more rental properties when “Vacation House Rules” returns to HGTV. The network announced season 4 premieres on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

The series, which debuted in 2020, follows the Canadian contractor and real estate expert as he “shows families how to unlock the full potential of their vacation property,” according to the series description. “With his guidance, even the most neglected digs are transformed into unique, gorgeous—and profitable—vacation homes for visitors to enjoy.”

He will partner with interior designer Debra Salmoni and implement his “five reliable rental rules” throughout the season’s 14-episode run, Corus Entertainment announced in a press release. The Canadian media company owns HGTV Canada, where the new season premiered in April 2023.

The duo will “overhaul and redesign dated properties and revive them into buzz-worthy pockets of paradise,” Corus Entertainment explained.

Longtime viewers will recognize his rules, which according to HGTV Canada are: “do your research,” “design it,” “get noticed,” “roll up your sleeves” and “be your guest.”

Scott McGillivray Takes on ‘Kitschy’ Lakeside Property in Premiere

In the season premiere, the 45-year-old will help a couple with a “kitschy” lakeside property.

“He looks past the kitsch and brings the dated home into the future by renovating it with the latest technological upgrades,” according to the episode description. “With tech savvy touches including integrated security, magnetic tiles and a cottage that listens to all their renters’ needs, Scott creates the ultimate smart home.”

This season’s other locations include “a cliffside cottage retreat, a bungalow on the bay [and] a breezy beach house,” according to a Corus Entertainment press release. The 45-year-old “undertakes a personal project by renovating a cottage owned by a longtime friend,” the media company adds.

Scott McGillivray Teamed up With Bryan Baeumler in ‘Renovation Resort’

McGillivray enlisted the help of “Renovation Island” star Bryan Baeumler to make over his “wreck” of a lakeside resort in HGTV Canada’s competition series, “Renovation Resort,” Corus Entertainment announced.

“They’ve scoured North America to find four contractor and designer duos who will do battle over 7 weeks to create gorgeous, one-of-a-kind, waterfront cabins,” according to the series description. “Judged by Scott, Bryan and special guests along the way, the winning team with the best vacation rental cabin will take home the title of Renovation Resort Champion and a life-changing reward of $100,000!”

McGillivray and Baeumler popped in throughout each challenge to give the teams guidance. Corus Entertainment announced the season’s competitors were “husband-and-wife duo” Rotem and Troy from Toronto, Ontario; “entrepreneurs” April and Arnold from Chicago, Illinois; “business partners” Jena and Sean from Toronto, Ontario and “partners in life and work” Savannah and Kyle from Phoenix, Arizona.

The pair were joined by a star-studded lineup of guest judges, including McGillivray’s “Vacation House Rules” costar Salmoni, Corus Entertainment announced. They assessed the renovations on “quality, creativity, and functionality,” according to a press release.

The first season concluded its run on the Canadian network in April 2023, with no known plans to air in the United States.

READ NEXT: Jenny Marrs Reflects on Full Circle Moment