HGTV Star Looks Back on Baby’s Arrival Weeks Earlier Than Anticipated

HGTV star Veronica Valencia is taking a look back at her second pregnancy on her daughter, River’s, 3rd birthday. The “Revealed” star took to her Instagram story on September 2.

“I can’t believe this was 3 years ago. Time flies way too fast,” Valencia wrote in one slide that featured a throwback photo of her in her last few days of pregnancy back in August 2021.

Valencia also featured photos of River’s older brother Hunter before writing across two story slides, “We didn’t know if we were having a boy or a girl… but we knew in our hearts our 2nd baby’s name would be River — and today 3 years ago we welcomed our perfect baby girl into the world. 2 weeks early. She was ready to meet her family. It was a day I’ll never forget 🤎.”

Veronica Valencia Remembers Her Daughter’s Early Arrival

Valencia’s story posts linked back to her original birth announcement for baby River Beaux from September 2021. The original post was filled with photos of Valencia and her husband Kris Hughes in the hospital with baby River.

“Mommy, Daddy & your Brother Hunter are over the moon you are here. You arrived 2 weeks earlier than expected and your timing could not have been more perfect,” Valencia wrote in the caption, adding her reaction to learning River was a girl.

“All we ever dreamed for was a healthy, happy baby & sibling for Hunter, but we would be lying if we didn’t say we knew you were our little girl. Maybe it was because this pregnancy was completely different, or maybe because we just knew in our hearts,” Valencia wrote. “When you arrived, Daddy laid you on my chest and told me it was you. A beautiful, sweet girl…. the emotions flew out. I could not stop hugging you and uncontrollably crying happy tears. It was a beautiful first moment we had together.”

A day after her birth announcement post, Valencia shared a video of her son Hunter meeting his baby sister for the first time in a September 9, 2021 post. “My parents said Hunter paced around all morning and could not wait to come home. He asked if he could pick me a red rose and kept on asking if they could leave already. 😭,” Valencia wrote in the caption. “I will never forget his face when he walked into the house. ‘Where’s my River!'”

Veronica Valencia Had a Big Role in ‘Home Town Takeover’ Season 3

While HGTV has yet to share any update about “Revealed”, Valencia has been hard at work on other projects for the network since her show premiered in 2023, including the upcoming season of “Home Town Takeover”.

Ben and Erin Napier first announced the new season of their “Home Town” spinoff on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” in February 2024, and in her own May 2024 post Valencia confirmed that the renovation work in Sebring, Florida was officially complete.

“What the design & build team, plus production pulled off with the town of Sebring was a massive undertaking and I am so extremely proud we did it with such ease and big smiles on our faces. We formed such deep connections with the people in town, and I have so many more words and feelings to share, but for now… that’s a wrap on @hgtv Home Town Takeover Season 3. 🎥,” Valencia wrote in her post, which was filled with behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the production process.

