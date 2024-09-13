HGTV Star Receives Birthday Surprise From Show’s Crew

HGTV’s “Revealed” host Veronica Valencia has worked on the design team for “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” since it’s original run in the early 2000s, and has celebrated many big life moments on set.

In a September 13 post, Valencia (who leads the design team on the show’s latest reboot, which is set to air on ABC) shared a video post of her celebrating her birthday on set with a big bunch of balloons, and being surprised at dinner by her entire design team.

“From my 23rd birthday on the set of Extreme Makeover; Home Edition to my 39th, this road has been unforgettable. 🎬 ✨ If I can’t be home with loved ones, this is exactly where I want to be. I couldn’t have asked for a better surprise from my incredible crew. Grateful for this team, this journey, and every build site and state I’ve called home. Life on the road can be tough, but moments like this make it all worth it. 💙,” Valencia captioned her post. In the caption she also tagged the show’s account, as well as Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine, which is behind the latest reboot.

Veronica Valencia Misses Former ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ Host Ty Pennington

Many users took to Valencia’s comment section to wish her a happy birthday, with Ty Pennington commenting, “Happy birthday! ❤️.” Valencia responding, writing, “miss you bud ❤️,” with Pennington adding “Ditto” back to her.

When the “Extreme Makeover” reboot was announced in May 2024, it was revealed that Pennington would not be returning as host, but that the new series would feature master organizers and designers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, from “The Home Edit”. Shearer and Teplin have experience, with the pair having hosted one season of “Master the Mess” on DirecTV in 2018 and two seasons of “Get Organized with The Home Edit” on Netflix starting in 2020.

Pennington wasn’t the only HGTV star to chime in the comment section, with Page Turner writing, “Love this!! Happy Birthday!!! ❤️ ❤️.”

Fans and friends also wrote in, with one user commenting, “Hahah 🤣 😘 💕 🎈love the balloons!! Love you hope you had the best birthday!!”

“That might be the most badass dinner table ever 💪🏼 Happy birthday to you and good luck to the whole crew!” another user added.

Veronica Valencia Reflects on Her Past Year

Valencia took to Instagram on September 12 to reflect on her birthday and look back at her last year.

“This past year has been one of new beginning — settling into our new home, diving headfirst into work growth, some loss, and, honestly, living out of a suitcase. 30+ flights and 5 states for work, all while trying to keep that delicate balance between being a dedicated mom and pushing forward in my career. It’s been intense, and I couldn’t do it without the unwavering love and support of my family,” Valencia wrote in her post’s caption.

Valencia ended her post with a reflection on her family, writing, “We may not always have it all together, but together, we have it all. So, here’s to this year of new — new challenges, new joys, and new lessons. And to my sweet River, Hunter & Kris, thank you for being my daily reminder of love in its purest form.”

