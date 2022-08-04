Will “100 Day Dream Home” Get 4th Season? Hosts Give Update

The hosts of HGTV‘s “100 Day Dream Home,” husband-wife duo Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt, say the network has given the green light to a fourth season of their hit show.

The couple, who help clients build their dream homes in 100 days or less on the series, announced the news via Instagram on Aug. 4. Though HGTV hadn’t released any official statements about a fourth season at the time of publication, the network confirmed the news by featuring the couple’s video on its Instagram feed, too.

Couple Films Clever Renewal Announcement at Golf Course

The Kleinschmidts, real estate and renovation experts who live in Tampa, Fla., announced their news in a clever video, filmed on a golf course. Both posted the reel to their Instagram feeds.

Claiming to be waiting for other golfers to finish putting on the green behind them, Brian says in the video, “This might be a good time to share the news.”

Together the couple then loudly announces, “We’re coming back for Season 4!” and the golfers behind them duck, thinking they’ve just yelled “fore” to warn of an incoming, errant ball.

Laughing, Brian says, “Mika, you cannot say ‘four’ on a golf course! Sorry, guys!”

“I forgot! Oh we are in trouble, baby,” Mika says, then looks at the camera to excitedly exclaim, “but we’re coming back!”

The Kleinschmidts didn’t give any details about when the new season will air. Season 3 was announced by HGTV in May 2021, but the 10-episode season didn’t begin airing until Feb. 2022.

At the time, the duo revealed how they work together as a married couple in an exclusive interview with Heavy. Brian said, “We’re a great team, at the end of the day, we love each other. We do butt heads, I mean you’ll see that on the show, we keep it as real as possible.”

Fans & HGTV Colleagues Celebrate Season 4 News

The Instagram reel elicited lots of celebration from fans of the show and the couple, including many comments from other HGTV personalities.

Carmine Sabatella, co-host of HGTV’s “Inside Out, commented, “Omg you guys are killing me right now! CONGRATS on Season 4. That is so amazing!!!” and added three red heart emojis.

Luke Caldwell, co-host of “Boise Boys” and “Outgrown” on HGTV, posted two sets of “raise the roof” emojis in response to the news.

And brothers Clint and Chris LaMont, of HGTV’s “Buy It Or Build It,” wrote, “Omg super super congratulations. Can we be like you when we grow up,” to which Mika replied, “You seem like a fun team too!”

Meanwhile, Egypt Sherrod of “Married To Real Estate” commented on Mike’s post of the video, writing, “I love it guys!” and her husband, Mike Jackson, posted two “okay” hand emojis.

Ty Pennington chimed in, too, writing “Whooop!!” along with fire and applause emojis.

The show’s renewal comes amidst a particularly busy summer for Mika, who is currently starring in a sold-out production of Lin Manuel Miranda’s musical “In The Heights.”