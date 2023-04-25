HGTV Announces ‘Windy City Rehab’ Season 4 Premiere Date & Time

Alison Victoria returns for eight all-new episodes of “Windy City Rehab,” HGTV announced in a press release. The new season premieres on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

“It’s a New Day. It’s a New Season!” the interior designer announced on Instagram.

The series, which premiered in 2019, follows Victoria as she restores old homes around her hometown of Chicago. She has since become a network staple, competing in “Rock the Block,” mentoring in “Battle on the Beach” and giving a makeover to the winner of “Ugliest House in America.”

“Empowered by her deep expertise and business savvy, Alison will overcome every renovation obstacle to deliver innovative and gorgeous homes for her clients located in the Windy City and beyond,” the network explained of the upcoming season.

To kick off the season, Victoria is helping Jen and Mike with their new Edison Park home.

“The couple has big plans for the tiny three bedroom, two bath ranch-style home, including adding a full second level,” according to the episode description. “The dream designs come to a halt when it becomes clear that construction shortcuts have impacted the property, the budget and the timeline. It’s an all-too familiar feeling for Alison, but she finds creative solutions to get the renovation back on track.”

Alison Victoria Renovates ‘Most Personal Project Ever’ in New Special

Victoria will become her own client in the upcoming spinoff special, “Windy City Rehab: Alison’s Dream Home,” HGTV announced in a press release. According to the network, she will turn her 6,700-square-foot office, built in 1927, into her dream residence.

“After securing approvals to rezone the space as residential, Alison will stretch her design and renovation skills like never before to create a spectacular retreat complete with a custom chef’s kitchen, great room, primary suite, gym, theater and an all-season courtyard and spa,” according to the series description.

The three-episode series is slated for a summer 2023 premiere, HGTV announced in a press release.

“Alison inspires legions of fans with her endless creativity and smart renovations in ‘Windy City Rehab,’ so for her to take us behind-the-scenes on her own home adventure is a huge win for the network,” HGTV Executive Loren Ruch said in a press release. “We have no doubt that she will draw millions of viewers to watch her take on her most personal renovation ever.”

Alison Victoria Will Help Create a ‘Real-Life Barbie Dreamhouse’

Victoria is not slowing down anytime soon, partnering with Ty Pennington in the upcoming competition series “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge,” HGTV announced in a press release. The series is slated for a summer 2023 premiere.

The four-episode special will follow eight teams of HGTV stars as they transform a Southern California house “into a real-life Barbie Dreamhouse,” according to the series description.

“Teams will overhaul areas of the home with an era-specific style, such as an early 1960s atomic age kitchen, a ‘70s disco vibe for Ken’s Den and a main bedroom decked out in ‘80s glam,” according to a press release. HGTV announced one Barbie fan will win the chance to stay in the house.

The other seven teams are Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson of “Married to Real Estate;” Jasmine Roth of “Help! I Wrecked My House” and Antonia Lofaso of “Beachside Brawl;” Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin of “Farmhouse Fixer;” Christina Hall and James Bender of “Christina on the Coast;” Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas of “Bargain Block;” Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt of “100 Day Dream Home” and Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle Williams of “Luxe for Less.”

“By aligning two admired brands – HGTV and Mattel’s Barbie – and mobilizing the power of the best-in-class portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery, ‘Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge’ will deliver a unique, visually stunning payoff for millions of fans who want to see their favorite HGTV stars bring a treasured childhood icon to life,” Ruch said in a press release.

HGTV also announced Victoria will return for upcoming seasons of “Ugliest House in America” and “Battle on the Beach.”

READ NEXT: Jenny Marrs Shares ‘Cherished’ off-Camera Memory From ‘Home Town Takeover’