HGTV Reveals Winner of Smart Home 2024

Another giveaway, another winner. HGTV has closed its annual Smart Home sweepstakes and announced the winner of the 2024 contest. Home daycare owner Sarita Colberg of Fort Bragg, California was the lucky winner according to the network. Colberg was chosen from over 81 million entrants. She’s set to take home not only the HGTV Smart Home but also an all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV and $150,000 cash, a prize package totaling over $1 million.

According to HGTV, Colberg almost missed out on her prize because it was awarded to her during the busy Summer season for her daycare. “I don’t have time to even look into this,” Colberg told HGTV when she was offered an all-expense-paid trip to Atlanta to tour the Smart Home, under the impression that she was one of three finalists (when in fact she was already the winner). “As much as a free vacation sounds good, there’s no way I can do that to my families. I have too many people who count on me.”

Luckily, Colberg responded when she received an email saying that she was not a finalist but in fact the winner of the sweepstakes, and a certified letter in the mail as extra confirmation.

Tiffany Brooks Was Behind the Smart Home 2024 Design

Tiffany Brooks, who joined the HGTV family 11 years ago as a part of “HGTV Design Star”, was responsible for the Smart Home 2024 design. In a June 2024 YouTube video, Brooks took Joe Mazza on a tour of the Smart Home and showed off her design work.

“I just reached for everything light. You know what’s so great, is how many functions I have crammed into this one space,” Brooks said of the living room, which included a library wall, a reading area, a sitting area around a fireplace, a television disguised as a work of art, and a hidden computer monitor that pops out of a desk, allowing the space to be a home office as well.

True to the Smart Home name, the space was filled with smart appliances, including the kitchen’s seven-mode oven, four-door refrigerator, and outlets hidden in the island. Even the garage included smart features, including a storage lift, a charger for an electric vehicle, and electrical appliances, including an electric lawnmower with backup batteries.

Every room in the home includes smart features like the kitchen and garage. In her profile on the HGTV website, Colberg shared what she was most looking forward to when she is able to get to Atlanta and see her home for the first time. “Being a cook, my favorite part was the butler’s pantry, with all the extra space and clutter-free room for appliances,” she said. “Everything out of the way of all the little fingers!”

Fans Share Their Thoughts on the Smart Home 2024

HGTV announced that a winner had been chosen for the Smart Home 2024 in a September 25 Instagram post, and fans took to the comment section with their thoughts on the home and the contest being over.

“I’m so mad I didn’t win this!!! It would have been a great starter home for my family 😢,” one fan wrote.

“What an amazing looking family for an amazing looking home✨! Wish much love and abundance for that family and may they create many wonderful memories! 😌,” another user added.

“I guess it wasn’t me 😪 but congratulations to the winner! And I’m ready for the next one 🤞 🙏🏻,” a third fan chimed in.

