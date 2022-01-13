Winning ‘Rock the Block’ House up for Sale

HGTV fans in the market for a new home are in luck. The winning house designed by Jasmine Roth on season 1 of “Rock the Block” was just listed for sale by the real estate brokerage firm The Agency.

Before the “Hidden Potential” host transformed the property, it featured three bedrooms and 2-and-a-half bathrooms.

Now the 2,547-square-foot house boasts four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. It sits on a 10,871-square-foot lot.

“The white facade features stonework, custom swings and a path leading to the entrance,” described realtor Ray Akbari on Instagram. “The great room includes a stone fireplace, a sitting area, and an expansive kitchen with custom cabinets and an oversized island. Wide glass doors open to the resort-like backyard with a pool and canyon views. Enjoy a direct access garage and additional community amenities. Built 2019!!!”

At the time of her win, the Canyon County, California home was appraised for $1,020,000. The current asking price is $1,149,000.

Roth Beat 3 Other HGTV Stars to Win

To earn the top spot, Roth beat out Leanne Ford of “Restored by the Fords,” Mina Starsiak Hawk of “Good Bones” and Alison Victoria of “Windy City Rehab.” In the end, her home earned the highest appraisal value.

“My strategy during this entire competition was to save money on the master suite and kitchen so that I could spend big on the rest of the house,” the 37-year-old told HGTV at the time. “Even after installing the pool, I had a lot of money left over so I could go all out, earn the highest appraisal and win this thing.”

The “Help! I Wrecked My House” star added, “I still can’t believe I just won ‘Rock the Block.’ I didn’t see it coming! Everyone was here to compete, but, at the end of the day, I came out on top.”

‘Rock the Block’ to Return for Season 3

“100 Day Dream Home​​” stars Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt followed in Roth’s footsteps, winning the competition’s second season. Now four new teams will battle it out in the show’s upcoming third season.

This season’s teams are Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson of “Married to Real Estate,” Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb of “Unsellable Houses,” Jenny and Dave Marrs of “Fixer to Fabulous” and Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas of “Bargain Block.”

This season was filmed in Berkeley County, South Carolina, according to a Discovery press release. It went on to explain, “Each team will have just six weeks and a budget of $225,000 to renovate identical properties and morph them into the ultimate suburban oasis that reflects their distinctive vision and breathtaking design.”

“Our renovation competitions continue to perform well and audience anticipation will be extremely high for another season of Rock the Block,” Senior Vice President of Programming and Development at HGTV, Betsy Sanner Ayala, said in a press release. “This is also a great vehicle to showcase some of our newer talent who have a competitive spirit and are ready to put their expertise on the line in a fun, no-holds-barred showdown.”

Ty Pennington is returning for his second season as host. “Rock the Block” is expected to premiere in “early 2022.”

