Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Mark Major Milestone Ahead of Wedding

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are celebrating the 5-year anniversary of their first date.

“5 years ago today I was lucky enough to go on a first date with this total dreamboat person. Here we are and he’s still making me smile every day,” Deschanel captioned an Instagram post on August 11.

The “New Girl” actress and the “Property Brothers” star first met while filming an episode of “Carpool Karaoke.” Scott made note of that in the comment that he left on his fiancee’s post.

“Glad I was able to woo you with my carpool karaoke charm. You’re the dreamiest @zooeydeschanel,” he wrote.

Scott proposed to Deschanel in during a trip to Scotland in August 2023. The two have yet to set a wedding date.

Zooey Deschanel Shared Some Candid Photos to Mark Her Anniversary With Jonathan Scott

As part of her Instagram post, Deschanel shared a few memories of times she and Scott spent together over the course of their relationship. Deschanel’s two kids were seen in a couple of the photos; she shares Charlie and Elsie with ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik.

Fans took to the comments section of the post to react, and most people loved to see that Deschanel and Scott are still going strong.

“I remember when Jonathan said after you did Carpool Karaoke ‘I think I’ll keep these humans.’ Referring to you and your sister. Little did we know!!” one person wrote.

“How has it been 5 years already?!?!?” someone else wondered.

“You two are adorable. Can’t wait to see what kind of a cool wedding you have!” a third comment read.

“You’re very blessed to catch him! He seems like a sweetheart and what girl doesn’t want a mechanically inclined dude?! The best,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Zooey Deschanel Previously Discussed How She & Jonathan Scott Compliment Each Other

Deschanel and Scott both contribute to their relationship in “different ways.” Deschanel recently opened up about how Scott really is the yin to her yang.

“We both contribute a lot, just in different ways,” Deschanel told People magazine in an article published in July. “I’m obsessive about packing everyone’s suitcases down to the second — I want to be fully prepared for everything. Jonathan, on the other hand, excels at logistics, planning our schedules, and managing itineraries,” she explained. “So I feel like we both carry our weight,” she added.

Meanwhile, the two haven’t been in any sort of rush to plan their wedding.

“I have no updates. I wish I had more exciting news. We just got back from Europe, we just had our daughter’s birthday party, and then we had another event and a charity thing. We don’t even feel settled in yet, but we have determined that we are gonna figure it out soon,” Scott told ET in August.

He previously said that he and Deschanel know that they want to keep things “intimate.”

“The ceremony and the pomp and circumstance, we’ll get that out of the way, and then it’s the reception. It’s going to be a blast,” he previously told Us Weekly.

