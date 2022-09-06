Zooey Deschanel Dazzles in Venice With HGTV’s Jonathan Scott

What a difference a week makes! HGTV‘s Jonathan Scott and his girlfriend of three years, actress Zooey Deschanel, have gone from riding horses in the “Wild West” to riding gondolas in the Floating City.

After a weeklong family trip to Wyoming, the pair have popped up in Venice, Italy, where Deschanel has dazzled fans and photographers on the red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. Here’s a look at the couple’s glamorous trip…

Deschanel Hits the Red Carpet in Venice

Deschanel and Scott are at the Venice Film Festival to promote her new film, “Dreamin’ Wild,” co-starring Casey Affleck as a singer/songwriter whose lifelong dream of success suddenly comes true as he nears his 50th birthday. The film is “out of competition,” meaning it’s not competing for any awards at the film festival, but was deemed to be special enough to be shown to the critics and serious film fans who attend.

In addition to showcasing much-buzzed-about films, the Venice Film Festival is known for high fashion, too. Vogue calls it “one of the most glamorous in the world, right alongside the paparazzi-filled red carpets at Cannes.”

Deschanel dazzled on the red carpet at the festival. On September 3, 2022, the actress attended the Miu Miu Women’s Tales event, a yearly short film series created by one of her favorite clothing brands, Miu Miu. The fashion house has commissioned two films a year since 2011, created by female directors who dress their characters in Miu Miu fashions but have total creative freedom otherwise.

Deschanel posted a photo to her Instagram Stories of herself getting primped before the event, with a stylist attaching a big MiuMiu bow to her hair. She captioned the photo, “Everything about this was an absolute dream.”

She also shared a throwback image from a Vogue shoot from 2000, in which she modeled a MiuMiu minidress. She was 20 years old in the archived photo, and about to appear in Cameron Crowe’s movie “Almost Famous.” She is quoted as saying at the time, “I enjoy fashion because it’s a form of expression you can do every day.”

On the night of September 3, she transformed into a sparkling green goddess for The Ball of Light hosted by Giorgio Armani & Vanity Fair. Fashion trade Footwear News reported that Deschanel wore a pale green Armani Privé gown featuring “a large blue and red floral print, covered in a sweeping tulle outer skirt embroidered with sparkling crystals.” Her halter-neck bodice included a ruched front while the back sparkled with black, silver and light green crystals. She accessorized with diamond bracelets, a diamond ring, and a light green mesh clutch.

Though her longtime beau was not included in any official photos from the film festival events, the pair has shared sweet images and videos of their time together there.

Scott & Deschanel Go Walking in Venice

On September 5, Scott posted a short video of the couple on Instagram — with Deschanel in an eye-catching black and white sun hat and cat-eyed sunglasses — standing in front of one of the many canals in Venice. Scott wrote, “Getting our steps today in beautiful Venice.”

The “Property Brothers” host also posted a video to his Instagram Stories of himself practicing his Italian on a beautiful, narrow balcony while Deschanel giggles in the background. Meanwhile, she shared multiple photos and videos in her Stories that highlighted the beauty of Venice’s canals and old buildings, including a pic of Scott standing on a zig-zagging cobblestone walkway, surrounded by Venetian buildings that likely date back hundreds of years.

During the film festival, Tattler says many celebrities stay on the tiny island where the event is held, in historic, swanky hotels. Tattler says “its cinematic backdrop has provided the most glamorous location for the A-List who have been visiting the world’s first film festival since 1932.”

The couple’s luxurious Italian trip is a stark contrast to the summer getaway to Wyoming they both shared on Instagram a week before. On August 29, Deschanel uploaded a set of images from the trip, captioning the post, “A week in the Wild West with my herd.”

The photos she shared included two of her and Scott, scenic shots of wildflowers and wide open land, and one photo of her kids, Elsie and Charlie — whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik — leaping onto a hiking trail. Scott has talked openly about how much he loves serving as a “bonus” dad to Deschanel’s kids.

Scott also posted from the trip, writing, “What beautiful company hiking and riding in such beautiful country. Thank you Wyoming for your hospitality. Thank you @zooeydeschanel for accepting my 7 day unshaven streak.”