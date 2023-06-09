Zooey Deschanel Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

Who’s that girl? “New Girl” star Zooey Deschanel had social media users doing double takes after she posted a picture to Instagram with a different hairstyle.

Deschanel, 43, donned a blonde wig in the selfie, where she posed in front of a vanity mirror. “Who’s she?” the “500 Days of Summer” star captioned the photo.

The image garnered more than 230,000 likes and over 2,600 comments, including some responses from celebrities.

One of the top comments was penned by “Pussycat Dolls” singer Nicole Scherzinger, who wrote: “Giving me Olivia Newton john vibes!”

Robin Tunney.

“HANG ON you are 100% stunning in this look!!” said “The Last of Us” actress Melanie Lynskey.

Deschanel is known for her raven locks, but it’s not the first time fans have seen her with blonde hair. She dyed her hair in the early 2000s when she played Jovie in “Elf,” starring Will Ferrell, Bob Newhart and James Caan.

Deschanel is currently dating HGTV personality, Jonathan Scott. They met while filming an episode of “Carpool Karaoke” in 2019, he wrote in a personal essay for Reveal, an online magazine owned by Dotdash Meredith.

Then, in April 2022, Scott revealed in his essay for Reveal that he and Deschanel bought a house together and spent two years renovating it.

“Eight months into our relationship, I already knew Zooey was the yin to my yang, the PB to my J. We were on parallel paths toward the happiness we’d been seeking our whole lives,” Scott, xx, wrote for Reveal, 45.

Deschanel made her debut on HGTV when she appeared on a December 2020 episode of “Celebrity IOU,” a show where Scott and his brother, Drew, renovate homes for friends and family members of celebrities.

Drew Barrymore Spent Time With Scott

Drew Barrymore joked about spending time with Scott after Deschanel appeared on an episode of Barrymore’s talk show.

The “50 First Dates” star was filming “Celebrity IOU” with the Scott brothers, and she teased the “Elf” star about it.

“I’ve been hanging out with your man,” Barrymore said.

“And he’s been having so much fun with you,” Deschanel answered. “They love you.”

Barrymore then gushed over how Scott talks about Deschanel.

“The way that your man speaks about you and the way he speaks about your family, like, ‘I’ve got to get home for dinner, I need to be there every night, this what we do, this is how we do it, my kids, my woman, our home, our family,’ ” Barrymore said. “It’s like, dreamy.”

Scott Has Opinions About Deschanel’s Kids

Scott revealed that he has a great relationship with Deschanel’s two children — Elise, 7, and Charlie, 6 — as well as her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik.

“I always knew I would be a great dad — former clown, magician, I can build stuff — and it’s been incredible,” Scott told Today.com. “You see your life transform, your priorities become your kids, and when they have a performance that they’re doing at school, or working on some of their homework, or whatever it might be, it’s a joy.”

He always referred to Pechenik as a “wonderful” person while speaking with Today.com.

Deschanel and Pechenik split in 2019 after four years of marriage.

“After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners,” they said in a joint statement at the tine, per E! Online. “We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”

The divorce was finalized in 2020, per People.

Season 3 of Descanhel’s “Physical” is set to premiere via Apple+ on August 2.