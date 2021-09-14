Zooey Deschanel Sends Sweet Message to Jonathan Scott for His Emmy Nomination

Zooey Deschanel is one proud girlfriend after her “Property Brothers” boyfriend, Jonathan Scott, was nominated for an Emmy.

The “New Girl” actress, 41, attended the Creative Arts Emmys with her HGTV beau, 43. He was nominated alongside his twin brother, Drew, for their show “Property Brothers: Forever Home” in the “Outstanding Structured Reality Program” category.

While “Queer Eye” took home the win, it did not stop Deschanel from celebrating Scott on Instagram.

“So proud of this handsome man @jonathanscott getting nominated for an EMMY!” she captioned photos from the ceremony. “A few snaps from our afternoon… thanks to all of these lovely people for making me look and feel fantastic.”

Scott returned the love, commenting on the post, “You’re the sweetest and the cutest!” He added on another post of the event, “Soooooo…I really like doing fun stuff with you, pretty lady.”

Drew’s wife Linda Phan also attended.

Jonathan shared a photo of the four, writing on his Instagram account, “What a lovely evening with some of my favorite people to celebrate all the hard work it takes behind the scenes to put these shows together. I’m a very lucky fella.”

Deschanel & Scott Celebrated Their Second Anniversary in August

Deschanel and Scott recently rang in their second anniversary on August 4. They met while filming an episode of “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” alongside their siblings.

Marking the occasion on his Instagram account, Scott wrote, “Who knew that two years ago, walking into the Carpool Karaoke offices, I’d meet you and my life will change forever thank you for making everything better @zooeydeschanel (time really does fly when you’re having the most fun!).”

“And I ALWAYS have fun with you!” the She & Him singer commented. Deschanel shared a simpler tribute on her account, “2 years and still my favorite.”

A few weeks after their anniversary, Scott spoke with Entertainment Tonight about his relationship.

“And I know I am dating up!” he told the publication, with a laugh. “It means I just need to keep raising the bar and keep up with those expectations.”

Scott Joked About a Possible Show With Deschanel

The “Brother vs. Brother” host joked about a potential HGTV show for the couple during an Entertainment Tonight interview in August.

“Drew actually came up with a good concept, because Zooey is obsessed with real estate,” he told the outlet. “It’s a show where Zooey looks online. We find [random] houses … and fix them up.”

He acknowledged it would be difficult to just renovate a stranger’s home on a whim, but joked, “Is someone going to say no if Zooey Deschanel just walks up to their door and knocks on it and says, ‘Hey, this guy will fix your house if you want it!'”

While it seems unlikely that idea will make it to air, Deschanel did work with her boyfriend on the season two premiere of “Celebrity IOU.” The brothers helped her renovate her best friend’s home.

Most recently Deschanel co-hosted “Celebrity Dating Game” with singer Michael Bolton.

