Zooey Deschanel Thought Jonathan Scott Was Ghosting Her at Start of Relationship

Sparks flew when Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott met on the set of “Carpool Karaoke” in 2019. But, as the actress admitted to Bustle, she initially thought the “Property Brothers” star was ghosting her.

The pair filmed “Carpool Karaoke” with their famous siblings – Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott. As Scott told the publication, “I was flirting so bad that they had to edit it down.”

But right after filming, Deschanel worried when the “Celebrity IOU” star did not text her back for four days. As Bustle reported, he was horseback riding through the Rocky Mountains without cell service.

“The very first text I sent when I came out of the mountains was a video I recorded to a Canadian country song that she had mentioned to me,” Scott told the outlet. “She was like, ‘Oh, this guy likes me.’ And we’ve literally talked every single day since. It’s been the best three years of my life.”

Their relationship is still going strong. They recently moved into their newly renovated Los Angeles home, which Deschanel’s kids affectionately call “Park House.” The She & Him star shares two kids – daughter Elsie, 6, and son Charlie, 4 – with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

Deschanel & Scott Showcase Their Relationship on Social Media

Deschanel and Scott do not hold back their affection for each other on social media.

“[Jonathan’s] from a different world. I kept my cards close to my chest. But everything about him was kind of out there because people know him for him,” Deschanel explained to Bustle. “I’m like, ‘He’s so nice, kind, funny and smart, why wouldn’t I want to tell everybody?’”

Scott also sang the praises of his actress girlfriend.

“It’s one thing to just play different characters, but it’s another thing to really create a whole brand around making sure that it’s OK to be yourself and to be passionate about what you want to be passionate about,” Scott told Bustle.

He shared the impact of her iconic “New Girl” character, Jessica Day, explaining, “Every time we’re out, some young girl will come up to her and say, ‘You’ve inspired me to get through a very difficult time.’”

Scott & Deschanel Completed Their Dream Home

The couple has finally moved into their forever home, showcasing its renovation in the Summer 2022 issue of Scott’s magazine, Reveal.

In an essay Scott wrote, he described the house as a “1938 Georgian-style home designed by renowned California architect Gerard Colcord.” The home features a “lush lawn and massive California sycamores.”

“It looked like a park. Which is why when we first brought the kids by the property they dubbed it the Park House,” Scott continued. “And you know what happens when you name something, whether it’s a mangy stray dog or a beautiful home of your dreams? You keep it. The next thing you know, Zooey and I owned the Park House.”

Renovating during a pandemic did have its setbacks. “Oh my gosh. Did we have delays? Did we have to reselect? All of those things, overages. You name it,” the “Brother vs. Brother” star said on Instagram. “But it was worth it because at the end of the day, this is our dream home and we can finally live in it.”

