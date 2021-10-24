Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Attend Halloween Horror Nights

“New Girl” star Zooey Deschanel and her boyfriend of two years, Jonathan Scott, seem to be getting into the Halloween spirit. On October 23, Deschanel posted pictures of the couple at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights on Instagram.

Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Attended Halloween Horror Nights Together

Deschanel’s post consisted of two photos. The first image showed Deschanel, who was wearing a hat adorned with cat ears, and Scott standing in front of the Universal Studios logo sphere. The HGTV personality smiled brightly and wrapped his arm around his girlfriend as she looked adoringly at him. Universal Studios performers, known as “scareactors” surrounded Deschanel in the following photo.

Scott was quick to comment on the post.

“I love bein yer ‘squeeze’ [heart-eyes emoji],” asserted the “Property Brothers” star.

Scott also shared a secondary message in the post’s comments section.

“And thankfully no Nick Punch Moments [crying-laughing emoji],” wrote the 43-year-old. Scott’s comment seemed to be a reference to a scene in season 2, episode 6 of “New Girl” when Nick Miller (Jake Johnson) accidentally punches Jessica Day (Zooey Deschanel) while she was working in a haunted house.

Jenna Fischer, best known for playing Pam Beesly on “The Office,” also responded to the photos.

“This is too scary for me!! I commend you!!” wrote the actress.

Deschanel replied to Fischer, writing, “I have coping techniques.”

Quite a few fans also flocked to the post’s comments section, with many complimenting the couple.

“You’re both so sweet together [red heart emoji],” shared a commenter.

“Love this pic of you guys [red heart emoji],” commented another.

“@zooeydeschanel you and @jonathanscott are the cutest couple [red heart emoji] [clapping hands emoji] Two very talented creative people [red heart emoji] [fire emoji] [clapping hands emoji] [heart-eye emoji],” added a third social media user.

Jonathan Scott Spoke About ‘New Girl’ in 2020

Based on his Instagram comment, Scott seemed to be a fan of “New Girl.” However, while joining his brother Drew Scott on his podcast, “At Home With Linda & Drew Scott,” Jonathan revealed that he previously had not been familiar with the FOX show.

“I had never seen ‘New Girl’ until we started dating, which by the way, I just finished the series yesterday… True love is driving five hours only to see your love for one, that’s the airport reference, or watching their whole show,” quipped Jonathan.

He then shared that Deschanel has been a long-time fan of “Property Brothers.”

“I liked the show before I met you guys and always enjoyed watching it and then after we started dating I was like is it weird that I still like to watch this show,” said Deschanel. “So like if I’m on a plane and there’s like a ‘Property Brothers’ marathon, that’s what I’m going to watch. Honestly that’s what I would have watched before I had met you guys.”

She then clarified that she was not romantically interested in Jonathan when she watched his HGTV series prior to making his acquaintance.

“I just liked the show. I wasn’t like creeping on you,” said the actress.

READ NEXT: FIRST LOOK at HGTV’s New Competition Series With Martha Stewart & Tamera Mowry-Housley