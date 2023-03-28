Zooey Deschanel Reveals Jonathan Scott’s Strength in Their Relationship

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are enjoying domestic bliss. The “New Girl” actress recently spoke with People about how the couple shares household responsibilities.

As she explained to the outlet, they have “a good partnership.” Deschanel added, “I mainly do cooking and he fixes stuff. And he cleans too. He cleans way better than me.”

The “Property Brothers” star’s repair skills extend beyond their home.

“He’ll go over to my parents’, his parents’, the neighbors’ and fix stuff for people,” the 43-year-old told People. “He’s really nice about that. He’s the best neighbor.”

The 44-year-old does not mind being the “on-call family repairman,” he previously admitted to People.

Deschanel and Scott, 44, have been dating for more than three years. They met while filming “Carpool Karaoke” with their famous siblings. The She & Him singer shares two kids – daughter Elsie, 7, and son Charlie, 5 – with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

Zooey Deschanel Enjoys Grocery Shopping

Deschanel revealed there is one chore she especially enjoys: grocery shopping.

“I really love going to the market,” she told People. “It’s fun for me! If I’m not working, I’ll go several times a week, probably minimum once a week.”

Sometimes, she is accompanied by her two kids.

“I love going with the kids because they’re fun, but it also takes a million times longer,” the “Welcome to Our Podcast” host explained. “And then I end up with crazy stuff in my cart because they’ll just go grabbing things; anything with bright colors they’ll put in. So, I have to put stuff back.”

Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Are Organizing Their Los Angeles Home

Next up, Deschanel and Scott are working to organize their Los Angeles, California home.

“It’s an ongoing project, but it really does make things easier,” she explained to People. “I’m not great at it, but we’ve had a lot of people helping.”

One trick Deschanel uses is color coding. “If things are in colors, then I can find them much more easily than if things are just sort of randomly put back,” she told the publication. “So I try to get everything — books and clothes — color-coded.”

The couple announced on Instagram they bought their “forever home” in December 2021 and unveiled the finished product in the June 2022 issue of Scott’s “Reveal” magazine.

In an essay for the magazine, Scott revealed the home was “a 1938 Georgian-style home designed by renowned California architect Gerard Colcord.”

“As we pulled up the drive, it just seemed… magical,” he wrote for “Reveal.” “It sat on a little over an acre, and with its lush lawn and massive California sycamores, it looked like a park. Which is why when we first brought the kids by the property they dubbed it the Park House. And you know what happens when you name something, whether it’s a mangy stray dog or a beautiful home of your dreams? You keep it. The next thing you know, Zooey and I owned the Park House.”

READ NEXT: Tarek El Moussa Shows Inside His First Home with Wife Heather