Zooey Deschanel on if ‘Property Brothers’ Stars Jonathan & Drew Scott Look Alike

“Property Brothers” star Jonathan Scott may work alongside twin brother Drew, but his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel has no problem differentiating the two.

During her recent appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Deschanel was asked if HGTV’s sibling duo ever tries to “mess with” her.





“No,” the “New Girl” actress answered. She revealed, “Their personalities are so different. So, like, to me they just don’t look alike.”

Clarkson quipped, “Okay, love is interesting because they do look alike.” But as the 41-year-old explained, she could spot the difference even before meeting on the set of “Carpool Karaoke” in August 2019. She was joined by her sister, “Bones” star Emily Deschanel.

“My sister’s like, ‘I cannot tell them apart.’ Like before we met them,” Deschanel explained. “And I was like, ‘What do you mean? They look so different to me.’”

One clear difference between the Canadian brothers: facial hair. Drew typically has a bear, while Jonathan does not.

Still, Deschanel claimed she could tell the difference “even without the beard.”

Deschanel Reveals the ‘Sweet’ Way Jonathan Takes Care of Her Parents

In October, Deschanel spoke with People at the Environmental Media Association Awards about how Jonathan won over her parents.

“He does so many kind things for me that it’s hard to pick,” said “The Celebrity Dating Game” host. “But he is really sweet to my parents and whenever they have any kind of thing that needs fixing he just goes over and fixes stuff for them, so taking care of my parents.”

The “Celebrity IOU” star confessed he does not mind being the “on-call family repairman,” and added that Deschanel “was in” with his family after she sangZooey Deschanel Reveals if She Ever Confuses Boyfriend Jonathan Scott With His Twin his father’s favorite song.

“I think the little things go a long way,” Jonathan told the publication. “I discovered having been in other relationships in the past, this was the very first time I noticed that all of the love and effort and the things I was doing were being reciprocated and I was like ‘What?’ So I think I’ll hold onto this one.”

She concurred, “I’ll keep him.”

Quarantine Strengthened Their Relationship

More than two years into their relationship, Deschanel and her home renovation beau are still going strong. The two started dating just months before the coronavirus pandemic brought life in the United States to a screeching halt. The new couple decided to quarantine together.

“Look at it this way, I’m stuck with someone who I’m madly in love with who’s an amazing chef,” Jonathan explained to People at the Environmental Media Association Awards. He told the outlet that her risotto cake is “to die for,” adding, “I don’t know where this has been my whole life but it’s amazing.”

The She & Him singer told People that she “loved” the time at home, explaining that she found extra time with her boyfriend and kids to be “fun.”

Deschanel explained, “When COVID first started, I was like, ‘OK, we have trampoline time and movie time.’”

