Zooey Deschanel Gets Her Own Reality Show

Actress Zooey Deschanel is no stranger to reality TV, since her beau of over three years is HGTV‘s Jonathan Scott — one-half of the Property Brothers with his twin brother Drew — and was recently named one of Hollywood Reporter’s top producers of unscripted television. But soon, Scott will no longer be the only reality star living in the Los Angeles home he shares with Deschanel. The actress just landed her own show with HGTV’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, which will be dedicated to exploring what people eat. Here’s everything you need to know…

Zooey Deschanel to Uncover ‘Shocking Truths’ About Food in New Show

Deschanel’s Hollywood career has primarily consisted of scripted TV shows like “New Girl” and fictional movies like “Elf.” But now she’s signed on with Discovery+ for a six-episode series called “What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel,” scheduled to debut in early 2023.

Since becoming a mom to seven-year-old Elsie and five-year-old Charlie, whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik, Deschanel has become increasingly concerned about the food she feeds her family. In her new show, according to a press release, “she’s out to solve the everyday food dilemmas people face” while they’re grocery shopping and looking for healthy options.

“I’m very interested in the modern food supply chain and process and in finding solutions to improve it for everyone,” Deschanel said in a statement. “I’m excited to learn more from chefs and culinary experts about the fuel we put into our bodies, and debunk some common food mysteries that are out there.”

Deschanel plans to reveal “shocking truths” about manufactured food in the new show, too.

“We are excited to follow Zooey on her culinary mission to seek out the truth behind the food we put on our dinner tables,” said Jane Latman, who oversees Home & Food Content and Streaming for Warner Bros. Discovery.

Zooey Deschanel’s New is Similar to Her Social Media Show