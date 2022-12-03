Zooey Deschanel Gets Her Own Reality Show

Actress Zooey Deschanel is no stranger to reality TV, since her beau of over three years is HGTV‘s Jonathan Scott — one-half of the Property Brothers with his twin brother Drew — and was recently named one of Hollywood Reporter’s top producers of unscripted television. But soon, Scott will no longer be the only reality star living in the Los Angeles home he shares with Deschanel. The actress just landed her own show with HGTV’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, which will be dedicated to exploring what people eat. Here’s everything you need to know…
Zooey Deschanel to Uncover ‘Shocking Truths’ About Food in New Show
Deschanel’s Hollywood career has primarily consisted of scripted TV shows like “New Girl” and fictional movies like “Elf.” But now she’s signed on with Discovery+ for a six-episode series called “What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel,” scheduled to debut in early 2023.
Since becoming a mom to seven-year-old Elsie and five-year-old Charlie, whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik, Deschanel has become increasingly concerned about the food she feeds her family. In her new show, according to a press release, “she’s out to solve the everyday food dilemmas people face” while they’re grocery shopping and looking for healthy options.
“I’m very interested in the modern food supply chain and process and in finding solutions to improve it for everyone,” Deschanel said in a statement. “I’m excited to learn more from chefs and culinary experts about the fuel we put into our bodies, and debunk some common food mysteries that are out there.”
Deschanel plans to reveal “shocking truths” about manufactured food in the new show, too.
“We are excited to follow Zooey on her culinary mission to seek out the truth behind the food we put on our dinner tables,” said Jane Latman, who oversees Home & Food Content and Streaming for Warner Bros. Discovery.
Zooey Deschanel’s New is Similar to Her Social Media Show
This is actually not the first time Deschanel has filmed a show like this — though it will be her first nonfiction show on TV. The show is produced by ATTN, which was also behind a series called “Your Food’s Roots with Zooey Deschanel” that began airing on Facebook Watch in 2017. It was an extension of a project she launched with her ex-husband called The Farm Project to inspire people to “reconnect” with their food by understanding where it comes from and how it’s processed.
Back when they were married, Deschanel and Pechenik also founded a company called Lettuce Grow, which provides starter kits for growing 50 different kinds of organic vegetables, along with indoor “farmstands” — hydroponic home gardens with a modern, curvy design so it blends into people’s decor.
“It’s basically like a piece of furniture, so it had to be beautiful and something people are proud to have inside their home or in their backyard,” Deschanel told Apartment Therapy in February. “It’s also a conversation piece that changes based on what you have growing.”
Despite their 2019 split, the couple is still involved in the company and committed to helping consumers grow their own food. Their hope is that in 10 years, everyone will have a Farmstand or something similar.
Eating well is something Deschanel also has in common with Scott, who has said she’s an incredible cook.
“We like to eat healthy,” he told Access Hollywood in July. “We’re vegetarians, so she really has to be creative in how we create the meals and make sure we get everything that we need.”
The six half-hour episodes of “What Am I Eating? With Zooey Deschanel” will be available to stream on Discovery+ in early 2023.