Zooey Deschanel Talks Meeting Jonathan Scott on ‘Drew Barrymore’

It’s no secret by now that Zooey Deschanel met her boyfriend – HGTV’s Jonathan Scott – while on James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke: The Series”. In a recent interview for “The Drew Barrymore Show”, Deschanel opens up about the experience and her relationship now, years later.

“So I went to meet them and I was like ‘I can’t believe it, he’s so nice’,” Deschanel said of first meeting Scott.

Jonathan Scott DM’ed Zooey Deschanel Before They Met

Drew Barrymore did not waste any time asking Deschanel about her relationship with Scott, as Barrymore is currently working with Jonathan and his brother Drew on HGTV’s “Celebrity IOU”.

“The way that your man speaks about you, and the way he speaks about your family. Like ‘I’ve got to get home for dinner. I need to be there every night. This is what we do, this is how we do it. My kids, my woman, our home, our family,'” Barrymore begins the interview.

Deschanel agrees that Scott is “the best”, and then Barrymore brings up their first meeting on Carpool Karaoke. The episode they filmed involved two pairs of siblings: “Property Brothers” Jonathan and Drew Scott and Zooey and her sister, actress Emily Deschanel.

During the episode, the foursome performed a mashup of “Baby It’s Cold Outside” and Britney Spears’s “Baby One More Time”. Zooey and Jonathan sat next to each other in the front of the car, with Deschanel behind the wheel, and while this is the first time they met, Deschanel admits that she received a DM from Scott prior to the taping.

“So when you went to work that day, did you know your whole life was going to change?” Barrymore asked.

“I went to say hi to him, and I hadn’t met him before, but he had messaged me on Instagram just saying ‘Oh, I’m looking forward to meeting you,'” Deschanel told Barrymore.

She went on to share that Scott’s kindness was the first thing that stood out to her, “You know, people just aren’t that nice, generally. He’s just so nice. We’ve been together over three years and he’s still that nice!” According to Deschanel, Scott even goes over to her parent’s house to help fix things.

Deschanel’s dating advice for Barrymore? “Date a Canadian.”

Drew Barrymore on Working With ‘Property Brothers’ on ‘Celebrity IOU’

Drew Barrymore spoke with Zooey Deschanel about what it is like for Barrymore to work with Jonathan and Drew Scott on their show “Celebrity IOU”, which is currently in production for season four.

“So I’ve been hanging out with your man,” Barrymore said.

“I know, he’s having so much fun with you. They love you,” Deschanel responded.

On “Celebrity IOU”, the “Property Brothers” team invites stars such as Barrymore to give thanks to somebody in their lives by renovating their home. Barrymore is just one of the celebrity guests this season, as the Scott Brothers are also set to be working with actors Kate Hudson, Terry Crews, Cheryl Hines, Leslie Jordan, Idina Menzel, and Wilmer Valderrama, and supermodel Cindy Crawford.

Deschanel has previously appeared in season two of “Celebrity IOU”, in which she gifted her best friend, Sarah, a complete home remodel. Deschanel and the “Property Brothers” opened the space to allow room for Sarah’s growing family.

New episodes of “Celebrity IOU” return to HGTV on Monday, November 14 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central.

