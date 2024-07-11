Zooey Deschanel Announces Big News Ahead of Jonathan Scott Wedding

Zooey Deschanel has a lot to celebrate! The actress, who is set to wed HGTV star Jonathan Scott, has partnered with Vera Bradley.

“So excited to finally share this partnership and for everyone to see the newly imagined @verabradley! You can shop all the new products today at the link in my bio and check out my favorites in my story,” she captioned an Instagram post on July 11.

Deschanel, 44, worked with the brand to create some unique designs for handbags, luggage, scarves, and other accessories. Prices on the items range from $15 to $295.

“I love what the Vera Bradley brand stands for – uplifting women and helping them express themselves. Plus, all of the patterns and colors make the brand fun to wear. When it comes to bags, I choose options that reflect my own style but are also functional for everything I need to do in a day. This new collection has a bag to match every mood, activity, and outfit,” Deschanel said in a press release.

Deschanel is engaged to Scott and the two are slowly but surely planning their wedding.

Many Fans Are Excited for Zooey Deschanel’s Partnership With Vera Bradley

Deschanel’s partnership with Vera Bradley offers a “fresh take” for the brand.

“Every element of this transformation was thoughtfully debated, discussed, and decided on by our team,” said Chief Marketing Officer Alison Hiatt in the aforementioned press release.

“We are strategically marketing our distinctive and unique position as a beloved brand that connects with our core customer on a deep, emotional level. At one point in her life, she had a Vera Bradley bag – maybe it’s saved in her closet, or maybe she’s passed it down to the next generation – but we’re ready to be part of her life again, and meet her where she is today. We hope this fresh take on Vera Bradley not only fits into her life seamlessly, but also delights her as she cultivates the unique sense of style that makes her so damned interesting, as we like to say,” Hiatt added.

The reaction to Deschanel’s new collab have been positive, for the most part.

“Fabulous!! LOVE what I saw….AND BOUGHT today!!” one person wrote.

“Absolutely beautiful! You can so clearly see the foundation of bright florals — what Vera is known for — with a touch of sophisticated structure now. LOVE these!!!” another comment read.

“Love those designs! You’re so pretty Z,” a third Instagram user added.

“Honestly a dream collab to see!! So excited for this launch!!!” a fourth comment read.

Zooey Deschanel Loves the ‘Black and White’ Floral Patterns in Her Collection

In an interview with People magazine, Deschanel was asked what her favorite picks from the collaboration were.

“It’s hard to choose. I love them all,” she told the outlet. “I really love the black and white floral. There’s a white one that I adore. It’s really cute. But I also love the classic styles because they go with everything — that’s why I’m drawn to the black and white,” she continued.

The “New Girl” actress also said that she’s a big fan of the bold patterns and colors of Vera Bradley — especially in her collection.

“I like to coordinate my outfit around them,” she told the outlet.

