Zooey Deschanel Gives Peek Inside Relationship With Fiance Jonathan Scott

Actress Zooey Deschanel shared some interesting details about her relationship with HGTV star, Jonathan Scott. The two seem to mesh really well together and one picks up where the other leaves off, which really makes things work for them.

“We both contribute a lot, just in different ways,” Deschanel told People magazine. “I’m obsessive about packing everyone’s suitcases down to the second — I want to be fully prepared for everything. Jonathan, on the other hand, excels at logistics, planning our schedules, and managing itineraries,” she explained. “So I feel like we both carry our weight,” she added.

Scott proposed to Deschanel in August 2023. The “New Girl” actress was previously married to Ben Gibbard and Jacob Pechenik. Deschanel and Pechenik co-parent two children together. Scott and Deschanel first met while filming an episode of “Carpool Karaoke.”

Jonathan Scott Loves Being a ‘Bonus Dad’ to Zooey Deschanel’s 2 Kids

When Scott met Deschanel and found out that she had two kids, he knew that life was going to look very different if things were to work out between them. Fortunately, the “Property Brothers” star was open to having kids and has really adapted to the role of being a bonus dad. In fact, he has spoken very highly of Deschanel’s kids in various interviews.

“Family’s very important for us and we’ve got two kids. These guys come over all the time with the nephews, the nieces and everyone’s friends — they all play together. I can just imagine as Parker gets older, it’s gonna be one big happy family,” Scott told ET in August 2022.

About five months later, Scott told Today that he “enjoys every minute” he gets to spend with Elsie, 8, and Charlie, 6.

“I always knew I would be a great dad — former clown, magician, I can build stuff — and it’s been incredible. … You see your life transform, your priorities become your kids, and when they have a performance that they’re doing at school, or working on some of their homework, or whatever it might be, it’s a joy,” he told the outlet.

Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel Want an ‘Intimate’ Wedding

Although Scott and Deschanel haven’t gotten into the nitty gritty of wedding planning, the two are on the same page when it comes to their special day.

“We’re working on it, and I think our goal is to keep it intimate,” Scott told Us Weekly. “The ceremony and the pomp and circumstance, we’ll get that out of the way, and then it’s the reception. It’s going to be a blast,” he added.

In another interview, Scott said that he and Deschanel want to do something very small before throwing a party with all their family and friends.

“We know that the most important thing for us is to be surrounded by our loved ones. And we’re not planning to do a crazy, extravagant wedding. It’s going to be pretty intimate,” he told People magazine.

Deschanel’s kids will undoubtedly be involved in the couple’s special day.

READ NEXT: ‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott ‘Heartbroken’ Over Unexpected Loss