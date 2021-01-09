His & Hers Aphrodisiac Bars on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Husband and wife entrepreneurial duo Jennifer and Michael Gallagher took their product, His and Hers Bars, to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank hoping to get a deal from one of the investors.

According to the episode synopsis, the “husband and wife from Scottsdale, Arizona, believe they have the secret to ‘sexy time’.” The bar is marketed as an aphrodisiac that doesn’t require visiting a doctor, getting a prescription or getting unmarked packages delivered to the customer’s door.

They pitched their product to Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Daymond John and Lori Greiner.

Here’s what you should know about His & Hers Bars from Shark Tank:

1. The Idea for the Bars Came to Jennifer While on a Run

Always Cheers your bars! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qcsKJovr7G — His & Her Bar (@hisandherbar) September 10, 2020

According to the company website, the idea came to the couple while they were on a run together.

“In September of 2019, on a run together the ‘aha-moment’ idea popped off in Jennifer’s mind to create His & Her Bar,” the site reads. “And she couldn’t wait until their cool down walk to explain the vision to Michael!”

They spent the next couple of months doing research to get their bar perfectly healthy.

2. Michael is a Navy Veteran & Jennifer is a Businesswoman

According to the ‘About Us’ section of the site, Jennifer began her career in corporate business and worked in sales and marketing; she has since become an entrepreneur.

Michael is a Navy veteran and former firefighter. According to the site, he worked a harvest in Napa Valley in 2017 where he followed his passion for wine.

Now, Michael hosts the Mr. Wine Guy Podcast, which features interviews of wine makers and owners.

3. The Bar is Made of Seven Ingredients

The His and Her bar is made of only seven all-natural ingredients including dates, maca, cashews, chocolate, almonds, vanilla and a bit of cayenne.

The website describes the bar as having a “creamy consistency with an earthy and nutty flavor from a mixture of almonds, cashews and maca.”

The sweetness in the bars comes from the dates, the chocolate, and the vanilla.

4. The Company Claims the Bar Heightens Libido

According to the label, the bar does not work as an “Instant Gratification Product,” but the company claims that it does heighten sex drives.

“This bar was not created to be an Instant Gratification Product,” the description reads. “Instead, it’s a healthy lifestyle bar which when consumed regularly can help naturally boost libido amongst other health benefits.”

The ingredients tab on the website outlines the nutrition benefits of each of the ingredients included in the His and Hers bar.

5. Jennifer Has Dreamed of Going on ‘Shark Tank’ for Years

In an Interview with the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Jennifer talked about her entrepreneurial dreams and how she’s talked about getting a chance to go on Shark Tank for years.

“When I could officially announce we were going on, a lot of people told me, ‘I remember you talking about this years ago,” she told the outlet.

She added that the experience is “really surreal.” Tune in to Shark Tank to see if the couple is able to get a deal from one of the sharks.

