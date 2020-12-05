Holiball on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurs Jennifer Couch, Amberly Hall and Kristy Moore appeared on ABC’s Shark Tank to pitch their company, Holiball, to the Sharks to try to get an investment in their company.

The three cousins pitched their products to Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran and Lori Greiner. Holiball is a larger than life Christmas ornament that aims to bring more cheer to the holiday season.

According to the episode synopsis, “Cousins from Houston, Texas, prove it’s go big or go home with their line of giant, inflatable holiday ornaments.”

Here’s what you should know about Holiball on Shark Tank:

1. The Company Was Founded by Three Cousins

Holiball was designed and founded by three cousins from the Houston, Texas area. Amberly Hall, Kristy Moore and Jennifer Couch. According to the company website, the three came up with the idea on a road trip.

“None of us had any experience in anything balls, but we hit the ground running,” the website reads. “After countless hours, numerous ball samples, hand-cut paper prototypes, lots of googling, late nights, blood, sweat, tears and hugs… we launched the first Holiball.”

The company was officially launched on November 1, 2019.

2. Holiball First Began Selling in Dallas, Texas

According to their website, the cousins first sold their products at the Chi Omega Christmas Market in Dallas, Texas but later expanded and began selling at the Home & Gift Buyer Market in Dallas’s Market Center.

Then, in January 2020, they hit the road and began selling all over the country. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, they have had a hard time growing, but they ended up on Shark Tank less than a year after launching their business,.

Now, they are available at hundreds of locations around the country.

3. There are 23 Colors Available in Two Sizes

At the time of writing, the Holiball is available in over 20 colors and in two separate sizes. Each ball can be purchased with either an 18 inch or 30-inch diameter.

The full collection is available online and in select Houston retailers. The prices range from $40 to $60.

An air pump is available for $35, and there was a Whataburger collection also available, though that is sold out at the time of writing.

4. The Founders Want to Expand to More Retailers

When companies decide to go on Shark Tank, the Sharks always question the reason why they’re there before offering up any money. If sales are high without an investor, then sometimes the Sharks have a hard time offering money to the business.

When it comes to the Holiballs, however, the founders want to expand their offerings to big box stores, and they generally would like their product to be more readily available for purchase around the country.

Each ball comes with stakes, anchoring patches, a hanger plug and a topper.

5. The Holiballs Are Available Online

The Holiballs are all available to purchase online through the company website.

The founders currently go through a Latin American distribution channel to create their products, and they’re also partnered with multiple stores and businesses in Houston to create custom Holiballs.

The balls have also been featured in Christmas displays in Prada Windows, which may make the Sharks more likely to buy into them.

