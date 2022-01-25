Holly Madison’s Family & Life Outside of Playboy

Holly Madison rose to fame as one of the girlfriends of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner. The former Playmate is speaking out about her experience during the new A&E docuseries, “Secrets of Playboy.”

“With the creation of the brand, Hefner defined the sexual revolution and allowed for the freedom of sexual expression,” according to a press release on the 10-episode series. “Yet intertwined with the glossy facade of a world that seemingly celebrated women was a more sinister reality that for decades allowed nefarious conduct including sexual assault and drug abuse to flourish, and where prostitution, suicide and even murder lurked in the shadows.”

“The Girls Next Door” star left her time at the Playboy Mansion behind in 2008, according to People. Since her time, she has been married, divorced and welcomed two children.

Madison Was Married to Pasquale Rotella for 6 Years

After leaving Hefner and the Playboy Mansion, Madison moved on with famed magician Criss Angel. The former couple dated from November 2008 to February 2009, according to The Sun.

In her memoir, “Down the Rabbit Hole,” she wrote, “Seduced by this good-looking man who was seemingly frantic in his affections for me, I allowed myself to be lured in.”

Accusing Angel of using her to distract from his failing Las Vegas show, Madison detailed his instance that she take his security guard with her at all times.

“Criss’ explosive temper was becoming increasingly more alarming. I didn’t want to go back to the mansion, Criss knew that, but it was as if he couldn’t help his jealousy,” she added. “For all his fame, fortune and success, Criss, to me, seemed cripplingly insecure. This was starting to feel all too familiar.”

In 2011, she started dating Electric Daisy Carnival founder Pasquale Rotella. The couple wed in a Disneyland ceremony in October 2013, People reported. But, they would go on to announce their split in September 2018.

“It is with love in our hearts and a deep respect for one another that Holly and I have amicably made the decision to separate,” Rotella wrote on Instagram at the time, according to People. “First and foremost, we are forever partners and parents to two beautiful children, and are fully committed to raising them in an environment filled with love and positivity.”

Their divorce was finalized in February 2019, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Most recently, she dated “Ghost Adventures” star Zak Bagans for nearly two years after meeting at his Haunted Museum in Las Vegas in 2019. But as TMZ reported, they called it quits in February 2021.

Madison Shares 2 Children With Rotella

Before their split, Madison and Rotella welcomed two children together. The former couple welcomed their first child, a daughter to be named Rainbow Aurora, in 2013.

“I am much more selective about the appearances I do because of the time it takes away from Rainbow,” she told Mini magazine in 2014, according to ABC News. “I can’t be this Tasmanian devil, whirling around to party after party every night anymore.”

The Los Angeles Times reported they welcomed their son, Forest Leonardo Antonio, in 2016.

The A&E docuseries “Secrets of Playboy” premieres on Monday, January 24, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

