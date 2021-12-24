Home Depot, Lowe’s & Academy Christmas Hours: Are Stores Open or Closed?

Will Home Depot, Lowe’s, or Academy stores be open for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day 2021 this year? If you’re wanting to visit either one of these stores for the holiday, you’ll have to get your shopping done early. All three chains will be closing early on Christmas Eve, and then they’ll be remaining closed on Christmas Day.

Lowe’s Closes Early on Christmas Eve & Is Closed Christmas Day

A representative from Lowe’s confirmed with Heavy that the retailer is closing early on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. local time, and then all Lowe’s stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

To see the hours or contact information of the Lowe’s nearest you, visit here.

You can see Lowe’s current specials here. They include deals of the day that are offered only online while supplies last. You’ll also see savings by category, such as appliances, bath, lighting, home decor, tools, and outdoor equipment.

Lowe’s has more than 1,700 stores across the United States and more than 500 stores in Canada, the company’s website noted.

If you need to return any items after Christmas, Lowe’s has its refund/return policy listed on its website. If items were ordered online, Lowe’s even offers free parcel returns for eligible items.

Home Depot Closes Early on Christmas Eve & Is Closed Christmas Day

According to USA Today, Home Depot stores will be closed on Christmas Day and closing early on Christmas Eve at 5 p.m. local time.

According to Home Depot’s website, stores are only closed all day on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. The website notes: “On other holidays and during some seasonal or store events, store hours may vary. Please check store hours with your local store prior to visiting.”

A representative of Home Depot told Heavy previously: “Customers should always check their local stores for hours, which may vary by location.” So although most Home Depot locations will be closing early, it’s possible that the stores near you might have a different schedule.

So check to confirm your local Home Depot’s hours before heading over. To see the hours or contact information of the Home Depot nearest you, visit here.

Academy Closes Early on Christmas & Is Closed Christmas Day

A representative from Academy told Heavy: “Academy Sports + Outdoors will be continuing its longstanding tradition of closing stores on Christmas Day to give team members and customers time to make fun memories with friends and family. In the days leading up to Christmas, convenient shopping options like free curbside and in-store pickup will be available to help customers complete their shopping with ease.”

Academy will be open on December 24 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time, and then all Academy stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Academy has a number of specials leading up to Christmas that end on Friday, December 24. These include up to 50% off numerous items and gifts available in stores and on their website. They’re also offering up to 25% off Nike clothing, up to 50% off outdoor gifts, up to 50% off fleece for the family, and a series of gifts for under $35.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s 2022 Movie Lineup