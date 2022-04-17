Are Home Depot & Lowe’s Stores Open or Closed on Easter 2022?

Are Home Depot and Lowe’s open or closed for Easter 2022 today? If you need to pick up supplies or if you’d like to start a new project on Easter, you’ll need to know if the stores near you are open. The answer is “yes and no.” Lowe’s is closed today so staff can observe the Easter holiday, but Home Depot is open.

Home Depot Stores Are Open for Easter

Home Depot stores will be open for Easter today. A representative of Home Depot confirmed this with Heavy, writing, “For this Easter Sunday, Home Depot stores will be open for regular hours of operation. Customers are encouraged to check with their local stores as hours vary by location.”

According to Home Depot’s website, the stores are only closed chain-wide for Thanksgiving and Christmas, but hours of operation and closures can also vary by store.

The site notes: “This could vary by store. All stores are closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Please contact your local store for hours of operation on other holidays.

So although Home Depot is open today, you’ll still want to check with your local store to confirm hours. You can check online using Home Depot’s Store Finder here.

Does Home Depot have any holiday specials today or for the spring season? Yes. You can see a rundown of Home Depot’s current specials here.

Lowe’s Is Closed for Easter Today

For the third year in a row, Lowe’s is closed for Easter Sunday.

A representative from Lowe’s confirmed with Heavy: “All Lowe’s stores across the U.S. will be closed Easter Sunday to show appreciation for frontline associates’ continued dedication serving customers and to give them time with their loved ones. This is the third consecutive year Lowe’s has closed stores on Easter.”

This closure affects all stores in Canada and the United States.

Even though you can’t shop at Lowe’s for Easter, the store has plenty of spring specials that you can take advantage of when the stores reopen for their regular hours on Monday.

A representative from Lowe’s told Heavy that these specials focus on projects for DIYers. They wrote, “DIYers can take advantage of major seasonal savings in-store and online now through May 4 on everything they need to get their home refreshed and ready for spring.”

Examples of those specials include:

Save on Select Appliance Special Values + Free Basic Install via Rebate with purchase of select items of $599+ each & basic installation + Special Financing (valid 4/7-5/4)

Buy One Get One Free Select Lawn and Garden Products (valid 4/7-4/13)

Up to $300 Off Select Serta Hybrid and Style Selections Mattresses (valid 3/31-4/20)

Up to 50% Off Select Lighting Items (valid 4/7-4/13)

Up to 30% Off Select Kitchen Faucets (valid 4/7-5/4)

Up to 30% Off Select Tools and Accessories (valid 4/7-5/4)

You can also see Lowe’s weekly ad here.

Last year, when Lowe’s chose to close for the second year in a row on Easter, Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO, said in a statement: “As we near the one-year anniversary of the pandemic’s impact, we continue to recognize and thank our more than 300,000 associates who have demonstrated, again and again, their passion and commitment to serving our customers. Easter Sunday is an opportunity to spend time with loved ones. As we did last year, we’ll work to ensure associates have the opportunity to make up scheduled hours to avoid any loss in pay resulting from this well-deserved day away from work.”

