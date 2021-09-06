Is Home Depot or Lowe’s Open on Labor Day 2021?

Will Home Depot or Lowe’s stores be open for Labor Day 2021 this year? If you’re wanting to visit either one of these stores for the holiday, then you’re in luck. Both Home Depot and Lowe’s stores are going to be open on Monday, September 6, 2021. Read on for more details, including specials for the Labor Day holiday.

Lowe’s Is Offering a Special “Matchmaker” Contest for Labor Day

A representative from Lowe’s told Heavy that all Lowe’s stores will be open on Monday, September 6, for their regular business hours.

To see the hours or contact information for the Lowe’s nearest you, visit here.

Lowe’s is also offering a number of specials for the Labor Day holiday. A representative shared with Heavy that Lowe’s is offering the first-ever #FallTogether Matchmaker Program. Through Labor Day, consumers can enter for a chance to be among 50 individuals “chosen and matched with one of Lowe’s #FallTogether Collective members for a 1-1 bespoke fall project consultation AND a $500 Lowe’s gift card to make their autumnal dreams a reality.”

You can enter the #FallTogether Matchmaker sweepstakes here. Just take the quiz and share a photo and description of your dream outdoor fall project to enter.

In addition, Lowe’s is offering numerous holiday deals on home decor, appliances, firepits, tools, and more through September 8.

You can see Lowe’s special Labor Day Values and discounts here.

Home Depot & Labor Day Details

Home Depot is also expected to be open for Labor Day. To see the hours or contact information of the Home Depot nearest you, visit here.

According to Home Depot’s website, customer care hours are only closed for Christmas, and stores themselves are only closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. The website notes: “On other holidays and during some seasonal or store events, store hours may vary. Please check store hours with your local store prior to visiting.”

You can see Home Depot’s Labor Day specials on their webpage here. They include discounts on appliances, paint, outdoor power equipment, storage, tools, lawn and garden equipment, bath and home decor, furniture, and more.

Both Home Depot & Lowe’s Have Pandemic Safety Measures in Place

Lowe’s still has a number of pandemic safety considerations in place. It noted on its website regarding masks: “The health and safety of our associates and customers continue to be our highest priority. Because of the increased cases of COVID-19 and the rapid spread of the delta variant, effective August 2, Lowe’s associates are required to wear masks indoors at all U.S. locations and while working in a customer’s home or business – regardless of vaccination status. Lowe’s will continue to abide by all state and local mask mandates. Stores will have signs encouraging customers to wear masks, and free masks will continue to be available for customers who request them.”

Home Depot’s website noted that it’s still following safety measures for the pandemic, including social distancing, plexiglass shields, health checks for associates, disinfecting, and more. The website noted: “Beginning August 2, customers are asked to wear masks in stores and we will continue to offer masks to those who don’t have one. Masks are required for all associates, contractors and vendors to be worn indoors at all U.S. Home Depot stores, distribution centers, office locations and customer homes or businesses, regardless of vaccination status.”

