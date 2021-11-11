Home Depot & Lowe’s Military Discounts on Veterans Day 2021

Are you looking for Veterans Day 2021 specials and military discounts at Home Depot and Lowe’s? Here’s a look at the stores’ hours and specials for today. Both stores are open for Veterans Day this year.

Lowe’s Is Promoting a Blue Wreath Campaign to Honor Veterans & Also Offering Discounts All Year for Veterans

Lowe’s stores are also open their regular hours for Veterans Day today. However, hours may vary by location. To see the hours or contact information of the Lowe’s nearest you, visit here.

A representative of Lowe’s told Heavy that Lowe’s is proud to actively support the military community all year by offering a 10% discount daily for active duty, veteran service members, and their families. Lowe’s also provides “workforce training, scholarships, safe and affordable housing to more than 20,000 veteran employees.”

Lowe’s has also been promoting supporting veterans with a big campaign leading up to Veterans Day. The retailer has been asking Americans all across the country to show their support by putting a blue wreath on their door.

A Lowe’s representative shared: “Wreaths are a universal symbol of celebration and welcome, adorning millions of front doors across America each year during the holiday season. Plus, blue is a color that stimulates moments of reflection and serenity—two emotions that veterans and military families embrace on Veterans Day.”

Lowe’s noted that anyone can participate. You can paint an existing wreath blue if you don’t have one on hand or make your own with blue painters tape and other blue materials that you have in your house.

Rachel Owens and Shakira Patterson both demonstrated examples of beautiful blue wreaths you can make.

Here’s Patterson’s wreath:

Lowe’s also noted that the Valspar color “Indigo Cloth” is a great shade for honoring veterans, although any shade will work.

Lowe’s is partnering with groups such as USO, AMVETS, Purple Heart Homes, and Building Homes for Heroes to bring blue wreaths to families who are living both on and off military bases.

You can see Lowe’s current specials here.

Home Depot Hours & Veterans Day Specials

A representative of Home Depot confirmed with Heavy that Home Depot will be open for its regular business hours on Veterans Day. To see the hours or contact information of the Home Depot nearest you, visit here.

According to Home Depot’s website, stores are only closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. The website notes: “On other holidays and during some seasonal or store events, store hours may vary. Please check store hours with your local store prior to visiting.”

Home Depot’s representative shared with Heavy that the first 100 customers at each Home Depot store on November 11 will be offered a Home Depot Foundation water bottle that includes information about its mission and investment in U.S. veteran causes.

You can see Home Depot’s specials on their webpage here. They include weekly specials and Black Friday top sellers, such as appliances, holiday decor, tools, storage and organization, outdoor power equipment, home decor, lighting, bathroom fixtures, and more.

Veterans Advantage reported that some Home Depot locations offer 10% off military discounts, but not all, so you will need to ask your particular location if they are participating. The specials are typically available in-store rather than online, Veterans Advantage noted. Veterans Advantage also reported that veterans with a military ID may be able to get a discount on Veterans Day, but this is only at some locations, not all.

