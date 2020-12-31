Are Home Depot & Lowe’s Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2020-2021?

If you’re looking to do some post-holiday shopping for household items or need to grab a tool at the last minute, you’re in luck. Home Depot and Lowes are both staying open for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

But keep in mind that if you need to visit either store before ringing in 2021, get there earlier in the day. All Lowe’s and Home Depot locations nationwide close early on December 31 at 6 p.m. Both home improvement chains will also open a little later than normal on New Year’s Day.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lowe’s Closes Early on December 31 & Opens at 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day

Lowe’s serves approximately 18 million customers at its more than 2,200 stores across the United States and Canada each week, according to the company website. Each of those locations is closing earlier than normal on New Year’s Eve to allow its employees extra hours to celebrate. All Lowe’s stores close at 6 p.m. on December 31, a Lowe’s corporate communications spokesperson confirmed to Heavy via email.

Lowe’s stores typically open early in the morning around 6 a.m. on weekdays. But on Friday, January 1, 2021, shoppers have to wait a little later to visit the home improvement store. All Lowe’s locations will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Find a Lowe’s nearest you with the chain’s store directory feature by clicking here.

Certain post-Christmas discounts are still valid at Lowe’s. Those enrolled in the Lowe’s For Pros Loyalty Program can take advantage of deals lasting through January 6 such as:

15% off select drywall and drywall accessories

10% off Diamond Now and Project Source in-stock cabinets when buying $600 worth or more

99 cents per square foot on Acadia Wood-Look Tile

$19.98 for a 24-pack 60-watt equivalent daylight LED light bulbs

Discounts on cleaning products such as an antibacterial disinfectant cleaner, microfiber cloths and trash bags

Home Depot Is Also Closing Earlier Than Usual on Both December 31 & January 1

Home Depot stores typically open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. on weekdays. But although the company is staying open on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, business hours are slightly different than normal on account of the holiday.

Home Depot is closing all of its locations early at 6 p.m. on December 31. Heavy also confirmed with a Home Depot public relations manager that all stores will open at 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day and close at 8 p.m. Find the store nearest you by clicking here.

Customers can take advantage of discounts on storage items right now. Home Depot has launched its annual Winter Storage Event, which lasts through the end of February. Husky storage and organizational items are up to 30% off. Here are a few examples of the items that went on sale on December 30:

Husky 20-gallon Waterproof Storage Container in white, olive and red

Husky 4-Tier Heavy Duty Steel Garage Storage Shelving

Husky 72 in. H x 36 in. W x 18 in. D Steel Tall Garage Cabinet

Husky 6 ft. Adjustable Height Solid Wood Top Workbench

Home Depot also offers a “Special Buy of the Day.” On December 30, the deal was up to 40% off select patio furniture. Click here to see today’s deal.

