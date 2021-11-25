Home Depot & Lowe’s Thanksgiving Hours: Are Stores Open or Closed?

Will Home Depot or Lowe’s stores be open for Thanksgiving 2021 this year? If you’re wanting to visit either one of these stores for the holiday, you’ll have to wait until Friday. Both Home Depot & Lowe’s stores are going to be closed on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Home Depot Is Closed on Thanksgiving

A representative of Home Depot told Heavy: “All Home Depot stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 25) so that associates and customers can enjoy important time with family and loved ones.”

According to Home Depot’s website, stores are only closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. The website notes: “On other holidays and during some seasonal or store events, store hours may vary. Please check store hours with your local store prior to visiting.”

You can see Home Depot’s specials on their webpage here. They include weekly specials and Black Friday top sellers, such as appliances, holiday decor, tools, storage and organization, outdoor power equipment, home decor, lighting, bathroom fixtures, and more. Home Depot’s website notes that Black Friday prices are available online all month long. So if you’re wanting to do a little shopping today on Thanksgiving, you can still visit Home Depot’s website for discounts and specials, even though the stores themselves are closed today.

Home Depot stores will reopen on Friday, November 26 at 6 a.m. local time. You’ll want to check your local stores just to make sure they are still opening at that time, a representative suggested to Heavy.

To see the hours or contact information of the Home Depot nearest you, visit here.

Lowe’s Is Closed on Thanksgiving

A representative from Lowe’s told Heavy: “Lowe’s stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, as they have been in years past, to ensure customers and associates have time to enjoy the holiday with their loved ones.”

The representative told Heavy that stores will reopen on Friday, November 26, and will operate on their regular business hours for Friday and the weekend following Thanksgiving. This is part of a longstanding tradition for Lowe’s stores to always close on Thanksgiving Day.

To see the hours or contact information of the Lowe’s nearest you, visit here.

You can see Lowe’s current specials here.

If you’re wanting to start shopping before stores open for Black Friday, you can check out Lowe’s website for current specials.

A representative shared with Heavy: “To help consumers save more on home essentials sooner so they can prep for holiday hosting (likely for the first time in two years!), Lowe’s is offering a full week of Black Friday savings in-store and on Lowes.com, with early Black Friday deals starting as early as Thursday, Nov. 18 and running through Wednesday, Dec. 1.”

So you can go online even now, on Thanksgiving, to get Black Friday savings on major appliances, smart home electronics, kitchen supplies, holiday decor, and more, even though the stores themselves are closed for Thanksgiving.

A representative told Heavy: “Lowe’s is supplying everything consumers need to make this year’s holiday festivities look and feel ‘twice as nice,’ no matter their budget.”

