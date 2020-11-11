Hooters & Buffalo Wild Wings’ Free Wings on Veterans Day 2020

Veterans Day has been a national holiday in the United States since 1938. It was initially named Armistice Day in 1919 and recognized the ending of World War I, Military.com pointed out. In 1954, the name was changed to Veterans Day and it became a holiday where all veterans, living or not, were celebrated and honored for their service in all wars. In 1978, it was declared that November 11 would be Veterans Day every year.

In honor of Veterans Day, many restaurants gift those who have served in the military with a free meal or bonus meal with their purchase as a thank you for their service. What better way to say thank you than with free food? So what are Hooters and Buffalo Wild Wings offering this year to those who have fought for our country?

Hooters Is Offering a “Buy 10 Get 10” Offer For Veterans Day 2020

According to a news release on their website, Hooters is giving veterans and those who are active duty 10 free wings. In order to get the 10 free wings though, they have to purchase 10 wings. Veterans or those who are active must show a military ID or proof of service in order to get their free wings. Hooters opens at 11 a.m.

Both restaurants offer a variety of sauces for their chicken wings. Hooters’ sauces include original BBQ, medium BBQ, honey BBQ, hot BBQ, honey Thai chili pepper, naked blackened, teriyaki, Daytona Beach, Caribbean jerk, Chipotle garlic, medium, hot, three mile island and 911.

The news release noted that:

Hooters offers more flavors, sauces and taste with an unbeatable line-up, featuring its Roasted Wings, meatless Unreal Wings and everyday classics such as Smoked Wings, Original-Style Wings, Naked Wings, Daytona Beach-Style Wings, Bacon Wrapped Wings and Boneless Wings. To amp up your experience, customize Hooters world-famous wings in your favorite of 14 craveable sauces or one of five dry rubs including Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Garlic Habanero. Hooters Honey Sriracha Sauce, widely loved for its sweet, tangy taste, has returned by popular demand.

This free meal is only available for dine-in, the website read.

Buffalo Wild Wings Is Offering a Free Meal to Veterans & Active Duty Members

Buffalo Wild Wings’ deal is a bit sweeter. According to their website, all veterans and active duty military members will receive a free meal that will include 10 free Boneless wings and fries and there is no purchase necessary. Proof of service must be shown.

According to their website, Buffalo Wild Wings offers over 25 sauces including:

buffalo seasoning.

original buffalo.

honey BBQ.

bourbon honey mustard.

Asian zing.

teriyaki.

hot BBQ.

desert heat.

salt and vinegar.

sweet BBQ.

blazin’.

hot.

spicy garlic.

wild.

pizza.

orange chicken.

Nashville hot.

Caribbean jerk.

mild.

Thai Curry.

blazin’ Carolina reaper.

jammin’ jalapeno.

smoky adobo.

lemon pepper.

Chipotle BBQ.

medium.

parmesan garlic.

mango habanero.

This deal is available whether you want to do takeout or dine-in.

