‘House of the Dragon’: List of Dragon Names, Riders & Unclaimed Dragons

With “House of the Dragon” returning for season 2, fans of the show will no doubt be trying to keep track of all the different dragons, including those who are part of the green and black sides, and those who have not taken a side.

According to HBO, there are 17 different dragons on “House of the Dragon,” but they won’t all be introduced at the same time. HBO provides an Official Dragon Index to help fans keep track of the dragons on the show, but so far it only lists 14 of the 17. The dragons include. When available, we are also sharing Instagram season 1 concept designs shared by concept artist and creature designer Constantine Sekeris.

Arrax (Deceased)

There are more dragons to be seen. Learn more: https://t.co/yJcnvqnstg pic.twitter.com/hzRP2dTVd3 — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) October 28, 2022

Now deceased, Arrax was last ridden by Lucerys and was known for being one of the smallest dragons. Arrax died in the season 1 finale, in a battle with Vhagar and his rider, Aermond. Arrax briefly went rogue and attacked Vhagar, who then went rogue himself and killed Arrax and Lucerys with one bite.

Balerion (Deceased)

Now deceased, Balerion was ridden by Aegon the Conqueror and Viserys I, and is the largest dragon to have ever lived. Balerion’s skull is seen on the show.

Caraxes

Caraxes, “The Blood Wrym” is Daemon’s dragon. He stands out due to his very long neck. He’s currently on Team Black.

Dreamfyre

Dreamfyre is ridden by Helaena Targaryen, but HBO notes that Helaena rarely rides Dreamfyre. The dragon is on Team Green.

Vermithor (Unclaimed)

According to the Wiki of Westeros, Vermithor was outsized by Balerion and Vhagar. But with Balerion deceased, Vermithor is now the second-largest dragon in Westeros.

He’s living wild and riderless in Dragonstone, and is the dragon Daemon sang to in the season 1 finale. He was ridden by King Jaehaerys Targaryen I and hasn’t had a rider since.

The dragon is unclaimed but after the encounter with Daemon, likely Team Black.

Meleys

Acabei de reassistir esse episódio e tô muito mais hypado pra S2 de HotD RHAENYS E MELEYS VCS SEMPRE SERÃO FAMOSAS!!! pic.twitter.com/AiGzemMVgp — Jota | Nova Conta (@jota___erri) June 15, 2024

Melys is bonded with Princess Rhaenys Targaryen. She’s blood-red in color and has copper accents. She’s the dragon who interrupted King Aegon II’s coronation in the finale as Rhaenys flew away in a very dramatic fashion. Rhaenys is currently neutral in the Team Black vs Green war.

Moondancer

Moondancer is Baela Targaryen’s dragon. The dragon is on Team Black.

Seasmoke

Laenor Velaryon lighting up the Stepstones on his Dragon Seasmoke #HouseOfTheDragon #hotd pic.twitter.com/1wBih4OeY5 — westerosies (@westerosies) September 5, 2022

Seasmoke is Laenor Velaryon’s dragon. A silver-gray, young dragon. Laenor is now gone (presumed deceased, although he actually snuck away and faked his death.) The dragon is unclaimed currently with Laenor gone.

Silverwing (Unclaimed)

Silverwing was Queen Alysanne Targaryen’s dragon and the mate of Vermithor. She’s now an unclaimed, wild dragon at Dragonmount.

Sunfyre

Sunfyre has gold scales and is King Aegon II’s dragon.

The dragon is on Team Green.

Syrax

Syrax is ridden by Rhaenyra Targaryan. She’s a younger dragon with yellow scales. HBO describes her as “not as forbidding as her counterparts.” The dragon is on Team Black.

Tyraxes

Tyraxes is a young dragon bonded to Joffrey Velaryon. The dragon is on Team Black.

Vermax

Vermax is Jacaerys Velaryon’s dragon. He’s younger and olive green in color with orange wings. The dragon is on Team Black.

Vhagar

Vhagar is the largest dragon, now ridden by Aemond. (Aemond lost his eye after claiming the dragon.) She’s nicknamed “Queen of All Dragons” and is twice Caraxes’ size. She’s jade in color. Before Aemond, she was ridden by Laena Velaryon and Visenya Targaryen. The dragon is on Team Green.

There are only 14 out of 17 dragons listed in HBO’s index, indicating that more dragons will likely be introduced in the show. These could be among the riderless, wild dragons that Daemon spoke about at the end of season 1.