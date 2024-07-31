HBO Reveals Source of ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Finale Leak

The season 2 finale of “House of the Dragon” leaked, and HBO has confirmed the source. In a statement to Deadline, an HBO spokesperson revealed that the leak came from “an international third-party distributor.” The HoTD videos were first leaked on TikTok on Tuesday night, July 30. While many fans have watched the clips, others are muting hashtags or avoiding social media altogether so they can avoid being spoiled before the premiere on Sunday night on HBO and Max.

The TikTok Account @got_S20 Leaked the Videos

Footage from the “House of the Dragon” season 2 finale was first leaked on TikTok from an account called @got_S20, Vulture reported. The account has since been banned, but not before numerous other people saved the videos and are now sharing clips on TikTok, X (formerly known as Twitter), Reddit, and other social media platforms. Many of these clips are being shared without spoiler warnings.

In a statement to Deadline, an HBO spokesperson said: “The clips were posted after an unintentional release from an international third-party distributor. HBO is aggressively monitoring and removing clips from the internet, and fans can watch the episode in its entirety this Sunday night on HBO and Max.”

The clips spread like wildfire as soon as they were posted. Variety reported that one TikTok account posted 14 videos with 30 minutes of footage from the finale, and the videos quickly got 100,000 views. About three hours after the videos were posted, TikTok banned the account.

A Similar Leak from Season 1 Also Came From a Distribution Partner

This isn’t the first time “House of the Dragon” has leaked. In October 2022, the entire season 1 finale of “House of the Dragon” was posted on torrent sites, IGN reported. At the time, HBO said that one also originated from a distribution partner, specifically one in the EMEA region (which stands for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.)

HBO said at the time: “We are aware that the tenth episode of House of the Dragon has been posted on illegal torrent sites. It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region. HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet. We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K.”

While season 1 of “House of the Dragon” had 10 episodes, season 2 only has eight.

“Game of Thrones” also dealt with numerous leaks that plagued the popular HBO series throughout its eight-season run. A number of season 8 episodes appeared on torrent sites and even on Amazon Prime Video’s German streaming platform, Variety reported. Heavy previously reported that two episodes from season 7 also leaked. HBO Nordic accidentally leaked episode 6 to Spanish subscribers for an hour due to a third-party vendor problem, TVLine reported at the time. And when season 7 episode 4 leaked, it was traced to an Indian distributor. Four people who worked at a data-management vendor were arrested.

“House of the Dragon” viewers are posting memes on Reddit as they try to avoid spoilers.

One person posted “This will be difficult” with a photo of Aemond wearing two eye patches rather than one.

Another posted a photo depicting HBO security being asleep (featuring the character Simon Strong.)

