‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2: War Maps, Family Trees & Dragon Lineage Theories

With HBO’s “House of the Dragon” about to launch its second season, fans are quickly catching up on the land of Westeros. Maps of Westeros that indicate who’s on the green and who’s on the black side of the upcoming war, along with family trees can help viewers better understand what’s going on. Some fans have even put together speculative dragon lineages that are being debated.

‘House of the Dragon’ Maps

If you’re looking for a solid map of how things stand as season 2 of “House of the Dragon” opens, the best place to start is with HBO’s official map. This map of Westeros includes key locations like King’s Landing, Dragonstone, Driftmark, Harrenhal, Runestone, Pentos, Kingswood, Storm’s End and the Stepstones. You can also zoom in and out on the map to see closer details of the key locations, or to get a larger, overall view of Westeros.

On Reddit, viewers are also discussing a war map that is meant to show where things stand at the start of season 2 as far as green and black territory.

This is not an official map, so there could be some errors in it. But it’s a good way to get a grasp of where things are. But compare it with this other Reddit map, which also attempts to display the where the greens and blacks currently stand, without any spoilers before the start of season 2.

At the time of season 2’s start, based on this map, it appears that the Green side is supported by King’s Landing Riverlands, House Bracken, House Strong Stormlands, House Baratheon, House Wylde Westerlands:, House Lannister, House Lefford Reach, House Hightower and House Redwyne.

Meanwhile, the Black side has the support of House Staunton, House Darklyn, House Celtigar, House Massey, House Bar Emmon Stormlands, House Fell Reach, House Caswell, House Merryweather and House Beesbury.

Within the replies, however, there are some debates about how accurate the map is. One reader says that all the Westerlands and Stormlands should be green due to Lannister and Baratheon control, but the map’s creator says they chose to focus only on official allegiances.

Where to Find a Family Tree & Lineage for ‘House of the Dragon’

If you’re a little lost on family trees and lineages within “House of the Dragon,” HBO has an official character family tree where you can get started.

This character guide begins with King Jaehaerys Targaryen I (seen in season 1 episode 1), and then continues from there, pointing out where each branch delineates from.

The character guide also tells us about House Hightower, but only going as far back as Otto Hightower and Hobert.

You can also find House Velaryon on the map, but only going as far back as Corlyn Velaryon and Vaemond Velaryon.

House Strong is also featured. This one also only goes as far back as Lyonel Strong and his sons, Larys and Harwin Strong. (Harwin is now deceased.)

An unofficial family tree is also being discussed on Reddit, but this one is based on spoilers from season 2 trailers, and may not be entirely accurate, as some replies pointed out.

Speculative Dragon Family Trees

If you’re more interested in family trees for the dragons, Reddit users have made some educated guesses based on what is shared in the books and on the show. These are not definitively accurate, as HBO has not yet shared an official lineage for the dragons, but they’re interesting to analyze.

This first family tree is from two years ago, but not everyone agreed with it. One person, for example, said that Vermithor is likely the hatchling of Vhagar and Balerion due to his size.

One person wrote, “This is almost all speculation. Some of the dragons could have been laid in valyria of by the other 4 dragons the Targaryen’s brought. Dany’s eggs are centuries old and they still can hatch.”

Also two years ago, another user put together their own detailed guesses, utilizing hints from the A Song of Ice and Fire wiki along with the books. They noted that because George R.R. Martin has said that dragon reproduction is complicated, it may be impossible to know the exact, true lineage.