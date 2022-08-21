What Time & Channel Does ‘House of the Dragon’ Air?

The all-new HBO series “House of the Dragon,” which is a prequel to “Game of Thrones,” premieres on Sunday, August 21. If you’re unsure about which time it’s airing, or even which channel, we’ve got the details for you.

‘House of The Dragon’ Premieres Sunday Night on HBO & HBO Max

Set 200 years before the events in “Game of Thrones,” “House of the Dragon” premieres on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, August 21 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. Even if you’re streaming the episode on HBO Max, you can’t watch any earlier than that. The series won’t be releasing early on HBO Max.

HBO is available via cable companies on both the East and West coasts. If you’re on the West coast and want to catch the episode sooner than the 9 p.m. Pacific time that it airs on TV, you might be able to watch the episode at 6 p.m. Pacific instead if you have both HBO West and HBO Max.

If you miss the premiere on TV, it’s reairing on HBO at 10:10 p.m. Eastern/ 9:10 p.m. Central.

Viewers will then be able to watch all 10 episodes every subsequent Sunday after this week’s premiere. So no, HBO’s streaming service won’t be releasing all the episodes at once. We’ll have to watch one episode a week, just like during the days of “Game of Thrones.”

What TV Channel Is ‘House of the Dragon’ On?

If you’re not wanting to stream the show online, you may watch it on HBO and its affiliates. Make sure that you visit TV Guide to find out if your cable service offers HBO and exactly what channel the show will be airing on in your region.

HBO writes about the new show:

The reign of House Targaryen begins. House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, is coming to HBO and HBO Max on August 21. Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen. Paddy Considine (HBO’s The Third Day and The Outsider), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint (It’s a Sin, Doctor Who), Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel and Rhys Ifans to star. Additional cast members include Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, and Savannah Steyn. See the cast and who they will play here. Martin and Ryan Condal serve as co-creators on the series. Miguel Sapochnik and Condal are showrunners, and the pair also serve as executive producers along with Martin, Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis and Ron Schmidt. Clare Kilner and Geeta Vasant Patel also direct the series. Greg Yaitanes is director and co-executive producer. Game of Thrones and Westworld composer Ramin Djawadi scored the series.

You’ll also be able to watch “Game of Thrones” on HBO Max should you need to resubmerge yourself in the lore before watching the prequel series.

