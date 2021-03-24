‘Talladega Nights’ Child Star Dies by Suicide at 28

Houston Tumlin, best known for portraying the role of Will Ferrell‘s son in the movie, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, died on March 23, as first reported by TMZ. He was 28.

Born on December 27, 1992, in Pell City, Alabama, Tumlin’s starring role as Walked Bobby in the 2006 comedy was his only acting credit, according to IMDB. Tumlin went on to graduate from Victory Christian High School in 2011 and served in the Army’s 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campell, Alabama.com reported.

Tumlin died by suicide on Tuesday, according to TMZ. “Houston shot himself in the head inside his home in Pelham, Alabama around 4:30 p.m.” Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans told the outlet. He did not leave a note.

He is survived by his family and girlfriend, the latter of whom was inside the home when Tumlin died.

While Tumlin did not have children, he was very proud of his dog named ALlie. In his last Instagram post before dying, Tumlin shared a photo of Allie on March 2. He captioned the picture, “My daughter’s prettier than yours.”

Tumlin also posted photos with his family, including his father, mother, and sister, along with pictures from his time serving in the army.

Tumlin returned to the U.S. following his military duty in September 2019. According to TMZ, he worked numerous different odd jobs around his Alabama town such as repairing telephone lines.

Tumlin Loved Sharing Throwbacks Photos from ‘Talladega Nights’

While Tumlin moved on from the entertainment industry, he loved sharing throwbacks of his child acting days. On February 18, he posted a picture from when he walked the red carpet for the premiere of Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby with the co-star who played his brother in the film, Grayson Russell.

Russell portrayed Ferrell’s other son, Texas Ranger Bobby in the movie. According to his IMDB profile, Russell continues to act and recently made an appearance on the TV series, Tell Me a Story, which stars Danielle Campbell and Paul Wesley.

