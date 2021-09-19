How Long Are the Emmys Tonight? When Does the Show End?

The 2021 Emmys are taking place tonight on Sunday, September 19, and you might be wondering how long the show is going to air. Whether you’re planning ahead so you can get enough sleep before work or you’re wanting to host an Emmys-viewing party, knowing all the details about the awards show can help. Here are all the details.

The Emmys Will Last Three Hours & End at 11 PM Eastern

According to TV Guide’s listing and the Emmys’ official press release, the 73rd Emmy Awards are scheduled to begin airing on TV live at 8 p.m. Eastern, with the awards show wrapping up at 11 p.m. Eastern (10 p.m. Central.) So the awards show will air for a total of three hours tonight.

The Emmys will air on your local CBS network and will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

HBO Leads with the Most Nominations

HBO leads with the most nominations tonight from HBO and HBO Max combined: 130 nominations, Variety reported. Netflix is a close second with 129, followed by Disney Plus with 71.

Cedric the Entertainer is hosting tonight’s Emmy Awards.

CBS wrote about the event:

CBS Presents the 73RD EMMY® AWARDS on Sunday, Sept. 19 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/5:00-8:00 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The broadcast will be a live show hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, star and executive producer of CBS’ hit comedy ‘The Neighborhood,’ marking his first time as Master of Ceremonies for the event. Emmy Award-nominated producers Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart will executive produce and Hamish Hamilton will direct the telecast for production companies Done+Dusted and Hudlin Entertainment. In addition, this year’s telecast will return to a live, in-person Emmy Awards Ceremony at the Microsoft Theatre with a limited audience of nominees and their guests.

Here’s the nomination list for some of the bigger categories.

Outstanding Drama Series

The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chris Sullivan, This is Us

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michael Kenneth Williams, Lovecraft Country

