How Long Are the Emmys Tonight? When Does the Show End?

The 2021 Emmys are taking place tonight on Sunday, September 19, and you might be wondering how long the show is going to air. Whether you’re planning ahead so you can get enough sleep before work or you’re wanting to host an Emmys-viewing party, knowing all the details about the awards show can help. Here are all the details.
The Emmys Will Last Three Hours & End at 11 PM Eastern
According to TV Guide’s listing and the Emmys’ official press release, the 73rd Emmy Awards are scheduled to begin airing on TV live at 8 p.m. Eastern, with the awards show wrapping up at 11 p.m. Eastern (10 p.m. Central.) So the awards show will air for a total of three hours tonight.
The Emmys will air on your local CBS network and will also be available to stream on Paramount+.
HBO Leads with the Most Nominations
HBO leads with the most nominations tonight from HBO and HBO Max combined: 130 nominations, Variety reported. Netflix is a close second with 129, followed by Disney Plus with 71.
Cedric the Entertainer is hosting tonight’s Emmy Awards.
CBS wrote about the event:
CBS Presents the 73RD EMMY® AWARDS on Sunday, Sept. 19 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/5:00-8:00 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The broadcast will be a live show hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, star and executive producer of CBS’ hit comedy ‘The Neighborhood,’ marking his first time as Master of Ceremonies for the event. Emmy Award-nominated producers Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart will executive produce and Hamish Hamilton will direct the telecast for production companies Done+Dusted and Hudlin Entertainment. In addition, this year’s telecast will return to a live, in-person Emmy Awards Ceremony at the Microsoft Theatre with a limited audience of nominees and their guests.
Here’s the nomination list for some of the bigger categories.
Outstanding Drama Series
- The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)
- Bridgerton (Netflix)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
- Lovecraft Country (HBO)
- The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
- Pose (FX)
- This Is Us (NBC)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:
- Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Emma Corrin, The Crown
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Mj Rodriguez, Pose
- Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
- Josh O’Connor, The Crown
- Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Gillian Anderson, The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
- Emerald Fennell, The Crown
- Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
- O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
- John Lithgow, Perry Mason
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown
- Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Chris Sullivan, This is Us
- Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Michael Kenneth Williams, Lovecraft Country
