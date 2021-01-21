How Long Is the Celebrating America Inauguration Special? When Does It End?

A Celebrating America Inauguration special is airing tonight on multiple TV networks and online, where people across the nation celebrate President Joe Biden’s new administration. But what time are the events over?

‘Celebrating America’ Ends at 10 p.m. Eastern

The Celebrating America special is expected to end tonight at 10 p.m. Eastern. According to the official Biden Inaugural Schedule, the Celebrating America Primetime Special starts at 8:30 p.m. and will last for 90 minutes.

The official schedule reports:

Hosted by Tom Hanks, this 90-minute prime-time program will feature remarks from President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris and include remarks and performances that represent the rich diversity and extensive talent America offers. Celebrating America will feature Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Eva Longoria, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, and Kerry Washington.

Carried live by ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, and PBS. Streamed at BidenInaugural.org/watch; PIC social media channels, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch; and Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox, and AT&T U-verse (Channel 212/1212 in SD/HD) and DIRECTV (Channel 201). For accessible viewing options, please visit bideninaugural.org/accessibility.

So yes, this event will only be 90 minutes long, which means it will end earlier than the Inaugural Balls of the past ended, although it is serving as the replacement for the Inaugural Balls due to the need for social distancing.

In terms of different time zones, the event ends at 10 p.m. Eastern/9 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Mountain/7 p.m. Pacific if you’re watching on the official Biden Inauguration YouTube stream. This is earlier than the Inaugural Balls typically end. If you’re on the West Coast and watching on TV instead, then there is a chance it might air time-delayed on TV, so check your local listings.

Inaugural Special Details

After a long day of Inauguration festivities, Biden will be completing the day with a socially distanced Inauguration special. According to the Biden Inauguraral webpage, the special guests will include:

Tom Hanks hosting

Jon Bon Jovi

Ant Clemons

Foo Fighters

John Legend

Eva Longoria will introduce segments of the show

Demi Lovato

Bruce Springsteen

Kerry Washington will introduce segments of the show

Justin Timberlake

Lin-Manuel Miranda will be reciting a classic work

Tim McGraw

Tyler Hubbard

Additional appearances will include Kareem Abdul-Jabbar of the NBA, chef Jose Andres, Kim Ng who is the first woman MLB general manager, and labor leader Dolores Huerta, New York Daily News reported.

Some “civilian guests,” per New York Daily News, will include Anthony Gaskin (a UPS driver), eight-year-old Cavanaugh Bell, Washington teacher Mackenzie Adams, college soccer player Sarah Fuller, eight-year-old entrepreneur Morgan Marsh-McGlone, and Northwell Health director of critical care Sandra Lindsay.

John Legend performed at the Democratic National Convention, and his performance included the popular song Glory, performed with Common. You can rewatch his DNC performance below. The song is from the movie Selma.

Musical guests will be performing from “iconic locations across the country,” NBC News reported.

Biden and Harris will also deliver remarks during tonight’s event.

The inauguration is being telecast on many major networks, including ABC, CBS, and NBC, MSNBC, CNN, and more. Fox will not be broadcasting the entirety of the event, however. You can also catch the event on YouTube in the embedded video at the beginning of this story, or on Facebook, Twitter, or Twitch.

The inaugural committee also hosted three virtual balls on Tuesday night, the day before the Inauguration. One was called “We Are One” and included a speech from Harris.

