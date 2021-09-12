How Long Is the VMAs 2021 Show Tonight?

MTV’s “Video Music Awards” are back! Doja Cat is hosting the star-studded ceremony tonight, September 12, 2021.

Coverage of the show kicks off with the “2021 MTV Video Music Awards Pre-Show.” The hour and a half special starts at 6:30 p.m. Eastern on MTV.

According to the show’s description, “MTV returns to the red carpet on the 2021 VMA Pre-Show featuring celebrity interviews, iconic fashion moments and musical performances from Swedish House Mafia, Kim Petras and Polo G. Hosted by Nessa, Jamila Mustafa, and correspondent Tinashe.”

Immediately following at 8 p.m. Eastern, the “2021 MTV Video Music Awards” will run for three hours with a scheduled end-time of 11 p.m. It will celebrate “the biggest stars in music, with performances by Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Foo Fighters, Camila Cabello, Machine Gun Kelly, Kacey Musgraves and more. Hosted by Doja Cat.”

Here’s what you need to know about the “VMAs”:

Doja Cat Will Host a Star-Studded Lineup of Presenters & Performers

Doja Cat is wearing many hats at the “2021 Video Music Awards,” as the host, a performer and a nominee.

AJ McLean, Ashanti, Avril Lavigne, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, Conor McGregor, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Cyndi Lauper, Fat Joe, Hailey Bieber, Halle Bailey, Ja Rule, Lance Bass, Megan Fox, Nick Lachey, Rita Ora, Simone Biles and Travis Barker will be taking the stage as presenters, MTV reported four days before the live broadcast.

Barker is pulling double duty at the ceremony, performing his new song “papercuts” with Machine Gun Kelly.

Per MTV, other performers tonight include Camila Cabello, Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde, Alicia Keys, Swae Lee, Shawn Mendes, Tainy, Chlöe, Justin Bieber, Kid Laroi, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Twenty One Pilots, Ozana, Normani and Ed Sheeran.

The Foo Fighters will also be performing at the “VMAs” for the first time since 2007 as they accept the Global Icon Award. The recognition “celebrates an artist/band whose unparalleled career and continued impact and influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond. The VMAs will honor the global icon who has left an indelible mark on the musical landscape and continues to influence, inspire and evolve,” according to MTV.

Justin Bieber Leads in Nominations

Leading the pack with nine nominations at tonight’s “VMAs,” Justin Bieber is up for Artist of the Year and Video of the Year. He is followed closely by Megan Thee Stallion, BTS and Giveon who all have seven nominations each, according to MTV.

Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Cardi B are all in the running for six awards, while Drake and Dua Lipa both have five nominations.

A full list of nominations can be found here.

While most voting windows have ended, fans can still put in their choice for Best New Artist throughout the broadcast.

Live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the “Video Music Awards” will air simultaneously on CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1 and the CW, reported Entertainment Tonight.

