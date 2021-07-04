How Long Is the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular 2021?

Tonight is the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular for 2021. If you’re wanting to watch it live, then you’ll be wondering what time it starts and just how much time you should put aside for tonight’s event. Read on for more details.

The Event Starts at 8 PM Eastern, with Fireworks Starting Around 9:25 PM

According to the official website, the Macy’s fireworks display will start at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific, airing on NBC. This means it’s starting at 7 p.m. Central/Mountain if you want to watch on TV in those time zones.

If you’re specifically interested in the fireworks, those are expected to start around 9:25 p.m. Eastern, Parade reported.

The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Event Is Expected To Be 2 Hours Long

Tonight’s event starts airing on TV at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central or 8 p.m. Pacific on NBC. The event is expected to last for two hours, so it will be ending at 10 p.m. Eastern/Pacific or 9 p.m. Central.

This is the 45th annual event. The website noted: “This year we’re honoring America’s everyday heroes from communities across the country and the resilient spirit within us all. It’s our way of looking ahead with renewed hope for a brighter future.”

The musicians performing include the United States Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus, Broadway Inspirational Voices (a Grammy-nominated ensemble choir of stage actors and musicians), Tori Kelly, and more.

Where to Watch

The fireworks will be launched from the East River in Manhattan and are best viewed in person in locations where there is an unobstructed view of the sky above the East River in Midtown, the website noted. You can also watch live on NBC.

The Macy’s fireworks website shared: “Public viewing locations will be set up & managed by the NYPD. Viewing will be available for spectators on elevated portions of the FDR Drive in Manhattan with entry points at East 23rd, East 34th & East 42nd Streets.”

The website also advised that fireworks won’t be visible from the following areas:

Battery Park

Battery Park City

South Street Seaport

Brooklyn Bridge Park

Brooklyn Heights Promenade

Grand Ferry Park

Hunter’s Point South Waterfront Park

Roosevelt Island

This is a free event, so tickets won’t be sold.

Parade reported that Mayor Bill de Blasio said about the event: “New Yorkers have worked hard to fight back COVID-19 and build a recovery for all of us. This summer, we can’t wait to reconnect with the iconic events that make our city great. These fireworks make us all proud to be New Yorkers and Americans, and I’m looking forward to a joyful and safe viewing this year.”

In a press release, executive producer Will Coss said about the event: “As America commemorates Independence Day, we are thrilled to join the celebration with a spectacular Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks display honoring the heroic spirit of our nation. Live from New York City, five barges positioned on the East River will launch an epic celebration that will inspire a renewed sense of hope and optimism among our fellow New Yorkers and viewers nationwide.”

