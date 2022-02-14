When Does the Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show Start & End?

When does the Super Bowl 2022 halftime show start and end?

Super Bowl 2022 starts at 6:30 ET. It’s impossible to know exactly when the halftime show will start because that depends on the game. But it’s likely to start around 8 p.m. ET. NBC Sports reports that it should start between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET. Look for the halftime show between the second and third quarters.

The Sporting News reports that the halftime show will be between 12 to 14 minutes long and about 20-30 minutes long when you count time to take it down and set it up. That means it will likely be over by around 8:30 p.m. ET.

According to NBC Sports, Lady Gaga’s halftime show was about 13 and a half minutes while Justin Timberlake’s pwas about 14 minutes, to give you a barometer.

What songs can you expect at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show? What’s the playlist? Expect a show celebrating hip hop and R&B, Los Angeles style.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Super Bowl Halftime Show Will Focus on Hip Hop Legends





The Call | Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show OFFICIAL TRAILER Directed by filmmaker F. Gary Gray, “The Call” features Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for an epic Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show trailer. Scored by Adam Blackstone, “The Call” features a musical compilation of iconic tracks “Rap God,” “The Next Episode,” “Family Affair,” “HUMBLE.,” “Still D.R.E.,” and “California… 2022-01-20T13:45:01Z

The Super Bowl is airing on NBC or Peacock this year.

According to The Sporting News, Super Bowl performers don’t get paid.

According to CNN, the Super Bowl halftime show is expected to be an ode to 1990s-era hip hop and R&B music and stars. A trailer video, which you can watch below, was released by “Straight Outta Compton” director F. Gary Gray. It is titled, “The Call.” It gives a hint of some of the songs you can expect during the halftime show.

From it, we get a sense of some of the songs likely to make the halftime show playlist: “Rap God” by Eminem. “The Next Episode” by Snoop Dogg. “Family Affair” by Mary J. Blige. “Humble” by Kendrick Lamar. “California Love” by Dr. Dre.

The Super Bowl will be held on February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

In the trailer, you see an older Eminem looking at a younger version of himself. Then Snoop emerges in a classic low-rider car. Blige enters in a blue coat. She’s seen in Times Square and gets in a car to Los Angeles. Lamar is seen writing songs. Finally, there is a beach scene with a large keyboard. We see the skyline of Los Angeles, and Dr. Dre appears on screen. They all walk toward the Super Bowl at the end of the video.

The Artists Stressed the Important of Hip Hop, Which Is About ‘Change’





Eminem – Rap God (Explicit) Download Eminem's 'MMLP2' Album on iTunes now:smarturl.it/MMLP2 Credits below Video Director: Rich Lee Video Producer: Justin Diener Video Producer: Kathy Angstadt 2013-11-27T16:50:00Z

The artists are thrilled that hip hop is a focus in the 2022 Super Bowl, but they think it’s long overdue, they indicated in a press conference.

“Keeping it all the way real, I’m not trying to be egotistical or anything like that, but who else could do this show in LA?” said Dr. Dre.

He said that it’s an LA Super Bowl featuring an LA team and LA hip hop and soul.

Snoop Dogg said: “This is a great moment considering the stadium was built a couple years ago. I have people I know who built the stadium…this is a blessing. The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event in the world, and hip hop is the biggest form of music in the world.”

He said that Blige is the “Queen of R and B” and Dre is the “King of hip hop,” describing hip hop as “representing about change and moving forward. We know a lot of people didn’t want hip hop on stage, but we’re here now and ain’t nothing you can do about it.”

Dre called hip hop the “biggest genre of music on the planet right now.” He said it took too long for “us to be recognized…We’re going to do it so big that they can’t deny us in the future.”

Dre said they are going to be “dope” on stage.

