How Much Is It to Charter a Yacht on Below Deck?

For those who have been watching Bravo’s Below Deck series since the beginning, it’s almost impossible not to dream about chartering your own luxury vacation on a superyacht. As one might expect, the first class service and dreamy destinations comes with a hefty price tag.

The Below Deck superyachts include anything a guest could want including meals, drinks, water toys, onboard entertainment, island excursions, and more. The Below Deck yachts range from 160 to over 180 feet, and for the most part, the longer the boat, the higher the price. Most of the yachts include multiple bedrooms, at least one outdoor deck, an indoor living and dining room, and of course living quarters for the crew.

Season 8 of Below Deck premieres Monday, November 2 and features a familiar yacht. Fans may recognize the pricey 185-foot ‘My Seanna’ superyacht from season 6. The Below Deck crew will sail around the Caribbean for the first time since season 5. Below Deck season 8 features returning cast members Captain Lee Rosbach and Bosun Eddie Lucas returns, as well as new cast members Chief Stewardess Francesca Rubi, Stewardess Elizabeth Frankini, Stewardess Isabelle “Izzy” Wouters, Chef Rachel Hargrove, Deckhand James Hough, and Deckhand Shane Coopersmith.

The Newest Season of ‘Below Deck’ Features the Most Expensive Yacht Yet

While there is no such thing as an inexpensive super yacht, Below Deck’s newest season showcases the priciest superyacht of the series. My Seanna rents for approximately $300,000 a week, according to YachtCharterFleet.com. Guests get a slight discount in the winter to charter it for $294,000 compared to $338,0000 plus expenses in the summer. Of course, that doesn’t include the crew tip, which normally costs around 5 to 20 percent of the charter fee.

My Seanna sleeps up to 12 guests in 6 rooms, and includes a master suite, a VIP stateroom, and four double cabins, according to YachtSuperFleet.com. The superyacht can also sleep up to 12 crew members, but only eight crew members will set sail, including Captain Lee Rosbach.

The superyacht also offers guests plenty of fun options, such as a deck jacuzzi, a gym and exercise equipment, a spacious dining and living room, a bar area, and both an indoor and outdoor deck area to eat and drink. The 185-foot superyacht will be the second of the series to be featured in more than one season, after Valor.

Valor – which appeared in three seasons of Below Deck – charters for over $160,000 according to YachtCharterFleet.com. Former Chief Stewardess Kate Chastain backed up the heavy price tag when Valor appeared in an earlier season in 2017. “Generally a boat that size, 150 foot – this one’s 160, Valor – but around that price range, for seven days, is around $150,000,” Chastain told ET in 2017. “But that does not include airfare, fuel, food, wine, docking, tip. So, I would say for a boat like Valor, for a week vacation, it would be around a quarter of a million dollars.”

‘Below Deck’ Guests May Get a Discount

To accommodate Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean filming, charters are cut to three to four days. The season films over six weeks, according to YachtCharterFleet.com While guests can normally rent a superyacht for a week, Below Deck guests only charter them for a few days, so production can maximize the amount of charter guests in a season.

While Below Deck Mediterranean was still growing in popularity, the show offered big discounts, according to The Forward Cabin. Prior to the second season of the show in 2016, The Forward Cabin reported an email from a casting producer searching for new charter guests.

A section of the email read, “It’s $55k for a group of 5 people, that includes everyone’s roundtrip airfare to Croatia, 2 nights at a 5 start hotel, 3 days on the 154ft yacht – that normally charters for $207,000 a week, all food and alcohol on yacht, all water sports, crew tip and ground transportation. The trip normally would cost over $100k, so it’s a great deal,” The Forward Cabin reported.

