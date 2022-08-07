How Much Money Did Woodstock 99 Make? The Profit Earned at ‘Profitstock’

Woodstock 99 earned the nickname of “Profitstock” for the festival aimed at peace, love and profit, as told on the Netflix docuseries, “Trainwreck.” Organizer Michael Lang recently died with a net worth of around $10 million.

Lang and other organizers were attempted to cut costs after a financially disastrous 1994 Woodstock reboot, in which more than half the attendees were gate crashers. To help ramp up security and cut down the possibility of gate crashers, organizers decide to hold the festival at a decommissioned air force base in Rome, New York called Griffiss Air Force Base.

Interviewees on the three-part documentary series said the bunkers and concrete did not exactly scream “peace and love,” but the setting also proved untenable for festivalgoers looking for shade on days where the temperatures were exceeding 100 degrees.

Here's what you need to know:

Woodstock 99 Cost $38 Million to Produce & 400,000 Attendees Paid $150 on Tickets

The Huffington Post reported in 2014 that Woodstock 99’s production costs were $38 million, and that there were 400,000 festivalgoers who paid $150 for tickets. That means organizers raked in $60 million on ticket costs for a profit margin of $22 million.

The San Francisco Gate reported in 1999 that the looting, rioting and vandalism cost “millions of dollars.” It was not clear from the article who was footing that bill.

The Huffington Post reported bottles of water were being sold for $4 apiece and single-serve pizzas were sold for $12. There were limited supplies, the article said, and people waiting for free water smashed pipes on the fountains, creating a mud pit.

The documentary said water systems had more problems than that, and bacteria was found in nearly every test completed on the water at the festival by the time it was drawing to a close. Some people even contracted trench mouth, a disease that has nearly been eradicated in the modern day. It is caused by excessive bacteria in the mouth.

